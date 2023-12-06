Thirsty GTA 6 fans already obsessed with “mommy” Lucia after first trailer

The first GTA 6 trailer has arrived, with social media already in a tizzy calling female protagonist Lucia “mommy” and sharing their excitement for the new lead of the beloved video game franchise.

After years of waiting, the first official trailer for GTA 6 was finally unveiled earlier this week. While the way in which it was revealed was slightly derailed after it leaked online, developer Rockstar was quick to launch the official trailer themselves.

Following this first look, fans have been flooding social media, sharing their thoughts on the graphics, setting, and much more. One particular aspect of the trailer that has been getting major attention online is the first proper look at the protagonist Lucia.

In 2022, it was leaked that GTA 6 would include a female protagonist, making history for the longstanding video game franchise. When this was first leaked, the reception to this news was much more negative than positive. However, following the trailer, the GTA community has been flooding Reddit and Twitter with praise for Lucia.

Many online have been sharing their happiness at GTA finally introducing a female lead. One user wrote “Finally a female protagonist. I’m excited.” Others added, “She looks really good, I can’t wait to play her” and “Ladies and gentlemen.. HER.”

As well as being excited for a female figure, GTA fans are also particularly excited about Lucia as a character and her personality and strength.

The lead is already being dubbed “mommy” by many. One Twitter user even claimed that they believe “Lucia will be the most lovable character in the history of gaming.”

At the time of writing, it is still yet to be revealed who is voicing Lucia and what exactly her back story is. However, there are already many rumors circulating online, and some details which we have covered here.

For all the latest GTA 6 news, guides, and details, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.