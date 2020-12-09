Logo
GTA

More GTA Online Cayo Perico heist details revealed in new trailer

Published: 9/Dec/2020 15:58

by Daniel Megarry
GTA Cayo Perico Heist
Rockstar Games

Share

GTA Online

A new trailer for GTA Online’s new heist and map expansion The Cayo Perico Heist has dropped, giving us a better look at what we can expect.

Grand Theft Auto Online’s latest adventure, The Cayo Perico Heist, is coming on December 15, 2020, and anticipation among fans is pretty high. It’s even been described by Rockstar Games as the “biggest, most daring, and action-packed addition” the game has ever seen.

A new trailer shows off the remote island location, which is set to double up as both a high-profile party location and the high-tech base of the world’s most notorious drug dealer.

The player will need to breach the island’s defenses and escape with valuable evidence… and as much gold as they can get their hands on.

GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist trailer

In an official blog post, Rockstar Games elaborated on what players can expect from the new heist, which you can read below.

“Cayo Perico is not only the nerve center of El Rubio’s drug empire, but the island also plays host to his other great love: marathon dance parties on golden beaches, where everyone from jetsetters and heiresses to legendary music producers gather to rave until the sun comes up,” they explained.

“But away from the beach’s earthly delights lies an untold fortune in art, gold, and drug money, scattered across the island. It’s the score of a lifetime for those who can find a way in.”

GTA Online Cayo Perico
Rockstar Games
GTA Online’s Cayo Perico Heist is launching in December

What’s new in The Cayo Perico Heist?

Gamers will be able to play solo or with up to three other players, and there will be new vehicles and tactical weapons to experiment with. Arguably the most exciting addition is a “very heavily armed” submarine HQ for players to explore.

Based on the trailer, we can see there’s a new gunboat, a helicopter with ‘Marines’ on, and they appear to be teasing the theft of a statue. Not only that, but it looks like a new Grapple Hook will be added to the game to allow us to complete it.

There will also be new social spaces to dance and listen to world-class guest DJs, as well as new radio stations with over 100 new songs. It’s fair to say the level of detail going into the expansion sounds incredible.

The Cayo Perico Heist will be coming to GTA Online on December 15, 2020.

Cyberpunk 2077

Shroud explains why Cyberpunk 2077 won’t match GTA 5

Published: 8/Dec/2020 13:38 Updated: 8/Dec/2020 13:53

by James Busby
Shroud
Shroud

Share

shroud

Shroud has given his thoughts on whether he thinks Cyberpunk 2077 will be able to match GTA 5’s day one sales — and he didn’t seem too optimistic. Here’s what the FPS pro had to say. 

Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek is known for his impeccable aim and snappy reaction times. However, when he’s not busy fragging out on his favorite FPS titles, he enjoys diving into the latest open-world titles. In fact, it’s not uncommon for the Twitch streamer to voice his opinions on the latest AAA titles.

After all, shroud has stated that he is excited to see whether CD Projekt has been able to create a truly revolutionary next-gen title. 

So far, the reviews of the game seem largely positive — despite there being a number of game-breaking bugs being present. Of course, these problems will likely be fixed by the massive day one patch and will likely deter any fans from canceling their preorders. 

CD Projekt RED

However, shroud recently voiced his views on whether Cyberpunk 2077 will be able to sell more copies on release day than GTA 5. After all, Rockstar’s title famously broke industry sales records and became the fastest-selling entertainment product in history, earning $800 million in its first day.

Over the years, this has led to GTA being a household name. Whether you love or hate GTA, there’s certainly no denying how dominant this franchise has become. “GTA 5 is like known across [the world], like Grand Theft Auto was hype,” states shroud. The Twitch streamer then goes onto discuss the excitement around GTA 6. 

“GTA 6 is going to be equally as hype, you know? I don’t know if Cyberpunk can beat that, but there’s a chance. But I doubt it, man. GTA is like, known. My Grandma knows GTA, you know what I mean? That’s the best thing you can say when you’re talking about games. If your grandma knows it, then you’re good.”

In the end, shroud thinks GTA’s popularity will make it difficult for Cyberpunk 2077 to beat its day one sales record. For now, only time will tell whether CD Projekt’s long-anticipated sci-fi title has what it takes to dethrone the current king. 