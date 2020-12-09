More GTA Online Cayo Perico heist details revealed in new trailer

A new trailer for GTA Online’s new heist and map expansion The Cayo Perico Heist has dropped, giving us a better look at what we can expect.

Grand Theft Auto Online’s latest adventure, The Cayo Perico Heist, is coming on December 15, 2020, and anticipation among fans is pretty high. It’s even been described by Rockstar Games as the “biggest, most daring, and action-packed addition” the game has ever seen.

A new trailer shows off the remote island location, which is set to double up as both a high-profile party location and the high-tech base of the world’s most notorious drug dealer.

The player will need to breach the island’s defenses and escape with valuable evidence… and as much gold as they can get their hands on.

GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist trailer

In an official blog post, Rockstar Games elaborated on what players can expect from the new heist, which you can read below.

“Cayo Perico is not only the nerve center of El Rubio’s drug empire, but the island also plays host to his other great love: marathon dance parties on golden beaches, where everyone from jetsetters and heiresses to legendary music producers gather to rave until the sun comes up,” they explained.

“But away from the beach’s earthly delights lies an untold fortune in art, gold, and drug money, scattered across the island. It’s the score of a lifetime for those who can find a way in.”

What’s new in The Cayo Perico Heist?

Gamers will be able to play solo or with up to three other players, and there will be new vehicles and tactical weapons to experiment with. Arguably the most exciting addition is a “very heavily armed” submarine HQ for players to explore.

Based on the trailer, we can see there’s a new gunboat, a helicopter with ‘Marines’ on, and they appear to be teasing the theft of a statue. Not only that, but it looks like a new Grapple Hook will be added to the game to allow us to complete it.

There will also be new social spaces to dance and listen to world-class guest DJs, as well as new radio stations with over 100 new songs. It’s fair to say the level of detail going into the expansion sounds incredible.

The Cayo Perico Heist will be coming to GTA Online on December 15, 2020.