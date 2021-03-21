Leaker comments on GTA 6 'Project Americas' rumors - Dexerto

Gaming leaker and YouTuber Tom ‘LongSensation’ Henderson has poured cold water on some of the most popular leaks regarding GTA 6, claiming most of them are just smoke and mirrors.

For the last year or so, the biggest questions in gaming have all been about GTA 6. Fans want to know when they’ll be able to play it, and what the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto franchise will entail.

Rockstar have stayed silent on the topic, not even confirming that the game is in production, but rounds have been rife. The biggest of which has been about Vice City, a character who has ties to the Cartel, and having to explore locations in South America.

Advertisement

The leak, known as ‘Project Americas’, surfaced back in 2018 and while some have discredited it – claiming the info was used in Red Dead Redemption 2 – it still remains a popular topic with GTA fans.

Leakers have gone back and forth on whether Project Americas, with its different characters, huge maps, and innovative missions, is actually true or if its just fake to throw people off the trail.

Well, gaming leaker Tom Henderson – known as LongSensation on YouTube – dropped a cryptic tweet about the Project Americas on March 19.

“80% of the GTA 6 “Project Americas” leaks are…,” Henderson tweeted, with an image attached. The image is quite clearly showing smoke and a mirror, completing his sentence to say that the leaks are just smoke and mirrors.

Advertisement

80% of the GTA 6 "Project Americas" leaks are: pic.twitter.com/WScBfNONzG — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) March 19, 2021

While Henderson’s post is cryptic enough for GTA fans to make their own minds up on what could be false and what could be true, he has made claims before.

Back in January, he himself said that the long-rumored female main character would be happening.

The YouTuber has proven to be reliable before in regards to Call of Duty, but GTA is a different ballgame. We’ll just have to see what happens in the future, as fans continue to wait for an announcement from Rockstar.