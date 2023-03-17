How to get Ocelot Virtue in GTA Online

GTA Online welcomed the Ocelot Virtue supercar to the fold courtesy of the Los Santos Drugs Wars DLC. If you want to own this stunning vehicle, we’ll show you how to do so.

Over the course of its lifetime, GTA Online has introduced a ton of weird and wonderful vehicles to the game, and the most recent standout addition is the Ocelot Virtue.

The supercar is a noteworthy addition thanks to the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, and wanting to acquire it is a no-brainer as it boasts fearsome speed and exudes a premium look of royalty.

So, to add the Ocelot Virtue to your collection in GTA Online, follow our guide.

How to unlock the Ocelot Virtue in GTA Online for free

There are multiple ways to obtain the Ocelot Virtue in GTA Online, but one of the methods that can effectively give you the vehicle for free is by completing every mission of The Last Dose DLC missions.

A follow-up to The First Dose content that came with Los Santos Drug Wars, The Last Dose offers five more missions to add even more depth to the story. If you successfully complete them all, then you will be rewarded with the Ocelot Virtue for your troubles.

How to unlock the Ocelot Virtue in GTA Online with GTA+

If you’re a GTA+ member, then you can forego the formalities of completing The Last Dose missions and instead head straight to Legendary Motorsport and buy it for an eye-watering fee of $2,980,000.

Understandably, this is a hefty sum of money, but given that we’re so late into the game now, chances are that many players will have the 3 million just casually sitting in their wallets waiting to be spent.

Whichever method you choose, know that the Ocelot Virtue is an impressive specimen of a car and will make cruising around Los Santos a blast.

If you're interested in even more GTA Online content and guides, we have plenty more down below for you to check out:

