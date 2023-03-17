How to start The Last Dose missions in GTA Online

GTA Online’s Los Santos Drug Wars update has added a ton of new content, and now The Last Dose missions have finally arrived. Our guide will show you how to start the missions in the game.

GTA Online’s drip-feeding of Los Santos Drug Wars content has seen a bunch of fun new additions, not least being the Gun Van which roams the streets of the game.

After a fair wait, we now have The Last Dose chapter to add to the story, and we’ve whipped up a quick guide showing you how to start the missions, as well as rewards for completing them.

Rockstar Games

The Last Dose missions in GTA Online

If you’re eager to dive straight into the new content for GTA Online’s Drug Wars, you will need need to have completed certain missions beforehand, as well as have the game be thoroughly up-to-date.

Once you’ve made sure that you’ve got the latest GTA Online patch installed and ready to go, here are the simple steps to tick off to play The Last Dose missions:

Make sure you have completed all of the First Dose missions in GTA Online. Once this is done, or if you’ve done it already, find a car and free roam around Los Santos. After a while, you should get a call from Dax. Accept the call, go and meet up with him, and this will begin The Last Dose missions.

How many The Last Dose missions are there?

In total, there are five The Last Dose missions, compared to the six of The First Dose, and completing them will reward you with cool bonuses.

The Last Dose rewards in GTA Online

As with most missions in GTA Online, you can earn plenty of decent rewards for completing The Last Dose missions, such as clothes and cars – even the Ocelot Virtue supercar.

For a fuller list of rewards in GTA Online, check them out right here:

Floral Guffy Pool Sliders : Complete the opening The Last Dose mission.

: Complete the opening The Last Dose mission. Lime Leopard Slab cap & Canvas Shoes : Complete all The Last Dose missions.

: Complete all The Last Dose missions. Ocelot Virtue: Complete all The Last Dose missions.

Complete all The Last Dose missions. Black Enema Flourish Ski mask: Restock Acid Lab supplies.

Restock Acid Lab supplies. Teal Enema Flourish Ski mask: Steal from a Stash House.

That wraps up our guide on The Last Dose missions introduced with the Los Santos Drugs Wars DLC, and its rewards too. For more on GTA Online in general, we have many more guides to check out:

