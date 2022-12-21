How to get new GTA Online weapons in winter update: Railgun, M29 Pistol, Candy Cane

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at Connor.Bennett@Dexerto.com

GTA Online’s winter update – the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC – is making some changes to weapons, including the introduction of the new M29 Pistol and Railgun. Here’s what you need to know.

With the new year just on the horizon, Rockstar Games has finally dropped their annual winter update in the form of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC.

The new update, which isn’t the biggest that GTA Online has ever seen, tasks you with completing some jobs for Dax and The Troupe as they want to become the new Heisenberg of Los Santos. There are a handful of quick missions, which pay pretty well, and the new Acid Business as a passive income.

On top of that, Rockstar have also added a handful of new cars – with more to come via their usual drip-feed method. They’ve even got a new weapon coming soon, with changes coming to how you get Alien weapons like the Railgun. So, here’s how you can get them.

How to get M29 Pistol in GTA Online

The brand-new weapon coming to GTA Online is the M29 Pistol, a small sidearm that appears to pack quite the punch even with a suppressor attached.

To get your hands on it, you’re going to have to wait until Rockstar adds a new event that takes inspiration from Die Hard – which is everyone’s favorite Christmas movie after all.

As per leaker Fluuffball, players will have to fly to the top of a building in downtown Los Santos and deal with three gunmen. Once they’ve been gunned down, simply check the bodies and you’ll be able to collect the M29 Pistol. Once you’ve taken possession of it, you’ll then be able to get upgrades at Ammu-Nation.

How to get Candy Cane in GTA Online

The second free weapon of the update comes in the form of the Candy Cane. Yes, this isn’t entirely new as Rockstar has given away similar melee weapons before.

To get your hands on the Candy Cane, you’re simply going to have to log in over the holiday period and play for 30 minutes as it will very likely be this year’s installment of the annual Christmas day gift.

How to get Railgun in GTA Online

Last, but certainly not least is the Railgun. Again, this isn’t entirely new and it has been usable in GTA Online in the past.

It appears Rockstar will now be unleashing it on players full-time moving forward as the Railgun and other Alien Weaponry are set to be a part of the new Gun Van drops that will be added in the near future.

This will very likely be a service that you call via your phone or have to find the location of as it rotates on a regular basis.

As it stands, none of these weapons are available to all players just yet, and only leakers have been able to access them early.

They’ll likely go live starting from December 22nd – bar the Candy Cane which will be December 25th – when Rockstar drops snow and the wintery decorations on Los Santos. So, keep an eye out.