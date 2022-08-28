How to get GTA Online’s Service Rifle (M16): Crime Scene locations, weapon parts & more

The M16, otherwise known as the Service Rifle, has finally become unlockable in GTA Online if you can search a handful of crime scenes. So, here’s what you need to know.

It’s been ten years since Rockstar Games first unleashed GTA 5 and GTA Online onto the world, and both sides of the iconic game are still going strong to this day.

Especially on the multiplayer side of things, the developers of the sandbox action franchise have continued plying GTA Online with new update and content, giving fans plenty of things to get their teeth stuck into.

Most recently, they’ve dropped The Criminal Enterprises update, which has brought a whole host of new missions, cars, and weapons to the streets of Los Santos. That includes the M16, otherwise known as the Service Rifle, which is available at long last.

GTA Online Crime Scene locations & map

Now, if you want to get your hands on the M16, you can’t just go into an Ammu-Nation store and purchase it. Not yet at least. Instead, you’ve got to do some searching for weapon parts.

These weapon parts can be found at 10 different crime scenes that are now dotted around Los Santos, with a few in the city, and another couple stretching all the way towards the Alamo Sea.

In total, you need to find five parts to unlock the Service Rifle, so it will take a little bit of time. You can find a map below detailing all of the Crime Scene locations.

Screenshot via GTAWeb Here are the 10 locations for the Crime Scenes in GTA Online.

Fastest way to unlock GTA Online M16 Service Rifle

Just like other GTA Online collectibles, you’re going to have to put a bit of time into the game before the Crime Scenes above will even spawn.

You’ll need to be in an open session for at least 20 minutes before the parts will start spawning. If you leave a session, yes, that 20-minute countdown starts all over again.

However, according to YouTuber and GTA guide maestro GTAMen, you can join friends in their session to speed things up a bit. You’ll just have to accept their invite after they’ve spent 20 minutes in a session, and that’ll cut through your timer.

Timestamp of 1:17

In total, some players have claimed that finding all five parts can take anywhere from an hour to six hours, it just depends on how lucky you get with spawns.

Once you find the necessary parts, the weapon will spawn in your inventory and you’ll then be able to go and customize it at Ammu-Nation stores around the map.

The Crime Scene locations will still appear after you’ve unlocked the weapon, and you can keep checking them over for additional cash, ammunition, and even attachments. So, don’t just disregard them!