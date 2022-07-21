GTA Online The Criminal Enterprises update: All new missions, vehicles, and release date

Lawrence Scotti . 39 minutes ago

Rockstar Games has revealed the next update for GTA Online titled The Criminal Enterprises as the first big update since GTA 5 was ported to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

GTA Online has dropped the trailer for the first DLC drop of 2022 named The Criminal Enterprises.

Grand Theft Auto’s massively popular online mode will be getting huge updates to add new missions and upgrades, as well as expand Criminal Careers.

Here’s everything we know about the content update so far.

New missions: GTA Online The Criminal Enterprises update

No matter which way you stack your bread in GTA Online, you’ll be receiving new content via new missions to complete.

Executives

Executives will be getting a new staff manager Lupe, who will help players with adding Special Cargo. Also, two new sources of Special Cargo will be added to Source Mission.

Bikers

Players with a Custom Bike Shop in their Clubhouse will be getting an upgrade where MC Presidents will now modify bikes and deliver them for GTA$ and RP. Also, there will be two new Clubhouse Contracts as well as a Bar Resupply mission.

Gunrunners

Gunrunners will be getting two new Resupply Missions as players can launch the mission either on the road or boost their research progress by sourcing data from a mark.

Nightclub Owners

Nightclub Owners can now call Tony to start Club Management missions, of which there will be two new ones to play through.

Operation Paper Trail

All the profits from gas prices are suspiciously going to the most infamous oil dynasty in Los Santos. The new Operation Paper Trail mission involves 1-4 players as “sworn-in agents to investigate the local petrochemical magnates, the Duggans, to see if they’re the invisible hand behind spiraling oil prices.”

New vehicles: GTA Online The Criminal Enterprises update

In the new expansion will be tons of new vehicles arriving in the summer update and beyond that.

Rockstar Games haven’t revealed exactly what specific vehicles will be available in the update, however, but we will update you when news is revealed.

Rockstar Games revealed GTA Online The Criminal Enterprises will release on June 26.

Mark your calendar, because GTA Online is getting its first content update in a long time, along with tons of new ways to get cash.