How to get gold bars in GTA Online's Cayo Perico Heist solo mode - Dexerto

How to get gold bars in GTA Online’s Cayo Perico Heist solo mode

Published: 5/Jan/2021 11:27

by Connor Bennett
GTA Online heist character collecting gold bars
Rockstar Games

Soloing GTA Online’s Cayo Perico heist can be pretty difficult but ultimately very rewarding. Though, if you want to score more cash than normal, you can actually get your hands on gold too with a simple trick. 

Grand Theft Auto Online’s Cayo Perico heist is different from many of the other heists in-game because you don’t just have to zero in one specific target.

Sure, things like the Pink Diamonds, bearer bonds, and Tequila provide the most cash at the end of the day, but if you want to top up your final take you can also go after secondary targets like paintings and cash. These targets, obviously, don’t provide a whole heap of cash compared to the bigger score, but they help.

However, one thing that will help you really take home a huge final cut is gold. It can be worth up to $500,000 on top of your primary target, and you can easily get it in solo mode too – just so long as you want to fight El Rubio’s guards. 

GTA Online Cayo perico el rubio character
Rockstar Games
The Cayo Perico heist is all about GTA Online’s new character, El Rubio.

The tactic comes from YouTuber Vil2486i, who typically does tips, tricks, and speedruns of GTA Online’s heists.

During a not so stealthy run of the Cayo Perico heist, the Grand Theft Auto Online player shows that, in one of the main courtyards, there is a locked room with gold on the table that has a guard inside of it.

The two doors for the room require a keycard, but, if you shoot out the windows and get the guard who is inside to aggro on you, they might open the door from the inside. If they do, you can take them down and run away with the gold. 

How to easily get gold in Cayo Perico heist

  1. Check the locked room with gold has a guard inside
  2. If it does, smash all the windows using your gun
  3. Try and get the guard to aggro on you by running between the two doors
  4. If he’s in cover by one of the doors, shoot it
  5. Once he opens the door, quickly rush in, take him down and take the gold

Obviously, while the gold will help you take home an even bigger score than before, it does have its downsides too. First off, the non-stealthy heists are difficult because of El Rubio’s guards, and you’ll obviously be slower when carrying more gold. 

If you get shot while trying to escape, you will start to lose parts of your final cut, so it’s another thing to weigh up. But, if you’re a daring solo heist mastermind, then why not try it out?

Epic Games reveal bug fixes coming in Fortnite v15.20 update

Published: 5/Jan/2021 10:14 Updated: 5/Jan/2021 10:16

by Connor Bennett
Fortnite gladiator skin at Salty Tower
Epic Games

Epic Games have started to reveal some of the bug fixes that they’ve got lined up for the next Fortnite update, v15.20, as a few annoying issues are set to be ironed out.

With the holiday season fading into the rearview mirror, the Epic Games crew will be getting back to work on Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5, with their v15.20 update expected to roll out in the not so distant future. 

The update will, of course, bring new content in the form of challenges, cosmetics, skins, map changes, and even new weapons – if previous leaks are to be believed, anyway.

Additionally, there will also be fixes for bugs and glitches as Epic try to keep the season on the right track and avoid having any potential game-breaking glitches ruining any new features or weapons that they decide to add. 

Fortnite IO Guards
Epic Games
Fortnite Season 5 has been a bit of a return to the way the battle royale used to be.

In the case of v15.20, the devs have already started to reveal what’s going to be resolved using their community Trello board. 

That includes issues with rebooted players seeing completed bounties on-screen even if they haven’t attempted one, players not seeing the correct amount of gold bars in-game, as well as visual glitches with two different skins. 

More changes could be coming, and it could be that Epic simply haven’t marked them as shipping in the next update, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

Fortnite v15.20 bug fixes

  • Rebooted players may see an already completed bounty
  • Total gold bars appearing as 0 in-game
  • Hypernova outfit appearing as a different skin in the lobby and in-game
  • Michonne outfit visual issue with Cape back bling

It’s not just the battle royale that will see changes, of course, Epic will also give Save the World some love too. Though, In the case of STW, the only bug fix listed as being ready is one relating to quest progress not updating right away. 

Again, there will likely be more changes for each mode – even including Creative – but as v15.20 doesn’t have a confirmed release date yet, Epic have got plenty time to work on getting it just right.