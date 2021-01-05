How to get gold bars in GTA Online's Cayo Perico Heist solo mode - Dexerto

Soloing GTA Online’s Cayo Perico heist can be pretty difficult but ultimately very rewarding. Though, if you want to score more cash than normal, you can actually get your hands on gold too with a simple trick.

Grand Theft Auto Online’s Cayo Perico heist is different from many of the other heists in-game because you don’t just have to zero in one specific target.

Sure, things like the Pink Diamonds, bearer bonds, and Tequila provide the most cash at the end of the day, but if you want to top up your final take you can also go after secondary targets like paintings and cash. These targets, obviously, don’t provide a whole heap of cash compared to the bigger score, but they help.

However, one thing that will help you really take home a huge final cut is gold. It can be worth up to $500,000 on top of your primary target, and you can easily get it in solo mode too – just so long as you want to fight El Rubio’s guards.

The tactic comes from YouTuber Vil2486i, who typically does tips, tricks, and speedruns of GTA Online’s heists.

Read More: How to free roam Cayo Perico in GTA Online with others

During a not so stealthy run of the Cayo Perico heist, the Grand Theft Auto Online player shows that, in one of the main courtyards, there is a locked room with gold on the table that has a guard inside of it.

The two doors for the room require a keycard, but, if you shoot out the windows and get the guard who is inside to aggro on you, they might open the door from the inside. If they do, you can take them down and run away with the gold.

How to easily get gold in Cayo Perico heist

Check the locked room with gold has a guard inside If it does, smash all the windows using your gun Try and get the guard to aggro on you by running between the two doors If he’s in cover by one of the doors, shoot it Once he opens the door, quickly rush in, take him down and take the gold

Obviously, while the gold will help you take home an even bigger score than before, it does have its downsides too. First off, the non-stealthy heists are difficult because of El Rubio’s guards, and you’ll obviously be slower when carrying more gold.

Read More: How to get the Combat Shotgun in Cayo Perico Heist

If you get shot while trying to escape, you will start to lose parts of your final cut, so it’s another thing to weigh up. But, if you’re a daring solo heist mastermind, then why not try it out?