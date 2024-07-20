How to plunder gold bars in Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean

Find out how to easily plunder gold bars in Fortnite to complete one of the Pirates of the Caribbean quests in Chapter 5, Season 3.

Aside from walking the plank, plundering gold bars in Fortnite is another Pirates of the Caribbean quest you wouldn’t want to miss to get that sweet extra XP. The good thing is it’s relatively straightforward – though it can be time-consuming if you’re unsure where to look.

And with the new event just recently released, you’ll be competing with other players to get your hands on gold bars.

But don’t worry; we’ve covered all the great spots to farm gold so you can complete this quest quickly and move on to the next. Here’s how to plunder gold bars in Fortnite easily.

Fortnite: How to plunder gold bars

epic games Ship locations in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 3.

You can plunder gold bars in Fortnite by looting chests and cash registers and even by eliminating your enemies. Essentially, getting your hands on gold in any way counts toward completing this quest.

So, that also includes completing bounties and breaking gold piles all over the map aside from those. One quick and easy way to complete this quest is to land on a ship, either the one at Shipwreck Shallows in the middle of the map or on the island’s far side.

There are plenty of gold bars on both ships, especially inside the rooms. Many of them also spawn near each other, so you can just swing your pickaxe on them if you don’t want to loot them one by one to save time.

Alternatively, you can visit gas stations to loot the cash registers there. This is also a great place to spend your gold bars on vending machines to purchase weapons or other items.

Gold bars are capped at 5,000 in Fortnite, so make sure to spend them once in a while and put them to use. If you’re struggling against other players, spending your gold bars to hire an NPC is also a solid option aside from buying the best weapons.