How to get free GTA Online Sasquatch outfit & death mask for Halloween

GTA Online’s Halloween event brings some spooky gifts as a free Sasquatch outfit (Big Foot outfit) and death mask have landed in-game. Here, we’ll show you how to get them.

The Halloween event in Grand Theft Auto V has shaken things up, adding a new Adversary mode, loads of new and returning cars, as well as a number of unlockable cosmetics.

Two of the aforementioned cosmetics are simple to get, but they can only be obtained on a specific day.

So, let’s run you through a simple guide on how to get the Sasquatch (Big Foot) costume and death mask for this year’s festivities.

How to get GTA Online Sasquatch / Big Foot outfit

Rockstar Games This Sasquatch outfit – also known as Big Foot – is available to unlock for free.

If you’re looking to get a spooky outfit for Halloween, the traditional Sasquatch costume might be the perfect fit.

To get one, all you have to do is log in to GTA Online on October 31, 2022 – the day of Halloween.

The outfit is also free for GTA+ subscribers, who can take advantage of a number of rewards each month as part of their membership.

How to get Halloween death mask in GTA Online

The Halloween death mask is was made famous by Grand Theft Auto’s Judgement Day and can be obtained for free by logging in to GTA Online on October 31, 2022.

These are not the only free unlockable items you can get to celebrate the spooky season this year. To get your hands on more masks, check out our list here.

So far, five others have been made available via the game’s weekly updates.