All new & returning vehicles in GTA Online Halloween update

GTA Online’s Halloween update hasn’t just brought a new Adversary mode called Judgement Day, it’s also added new and returning vehicles for players to get their hands on.
Rockstar Games confirmed, and rolled out, the spooky seasonal event on October 6, confirming everything that was coming in the full patch notes.
Speculation has been building about the possibility of GTA 6 teasers being included in the patch, though there was no mention of anything like that in the blog post they released.
That said, there’s still lots to get excited about in the most recent update. Here, we’re going to run through the full list of new and returning vehicles.
GTA Online Halloween update: Vehicles list
The patch notes show that the following vehicles have been added, or re-added, to the game’s online mode.
- Obey 4F – Legendary Motorsport
- LCC Sanctus – Southern San Andreas Super Autos
- Albany Franken Stange – Southern San Andreas Super Autos
- Albany Lurcher – Southern San Andreas Super Autos
- Vapid Caracara – Podium vehicle in Diamond Casino
- Lampadati Casco – Car Meet prize ride
How to get free Lampadati Casco in GTA Online
The Lampadati Casco is one of the most classic and classy cars you can acquire in Grand Theft Auto V and during the Halloween event, it has been installed as the Car Meet prize ride.
If you would like to get one of these for free, all you have to do is place Top 4 in LS Car Meet Races for four days in a row.
Once you have done so, you will be driving home in a 50s classic worth somewhere between $600,000 and $900,000 in-game. Not a bad day (well, four days) at the office.