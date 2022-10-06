All new & returning vehicles in GTA Online Halloween update

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: [email protected]

GTA Online’s Halloween update hasn’t just brought a new Adversary mode called Judgement Day, it’s also added new and returning vehicles for players to get their hands on.

Rockstar Games confirmed, and rolled out, the spooky seasonal event on October 6, confirming everything that was coming in the full patch notes.

Speculation has been building about the possibility of GTA 6 teasers being included in the patch, though there was no mention of anything like that in the blog post they released.

That said, there’s still lots to get excited about in the most recent update. Here, we’re going to run through the full list of new and returning vehicles.

Rockstar Games The Obey 10F has been rumored to be included in several updates previously. Now, it has landed.

The patch notes show that the following vehicles have been added, or re-added, to the game’s online mode.

Obey 4F – Legendary Motorsport

LCC Sanctus – Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Albany Franken Stange – Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Albany Lurcher – Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Vapid Caracara – Podium vehicle in Diamond Casino

Lampadati Casco – Car Meet prize ride

How to get free Lampadati Casco in GTA Online

Rockstar Games This is October’s GTA Online prize ride.

The Lampadati Casco is one of the most classic and classy cars you can acquire in Grand Theft Auto V and during the Halloween event, it has been installed as the Car Meet prize ride.

If you would like to get one of these for free, all you have to do is place Top 4 in LS Car Meet Races for four days in a row.

Once you have done so, you will be driving home in a 50s classic worth somewhere between $600,000 and $900,000 in-game. Not a bad day (well, four days) at the office.