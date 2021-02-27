How to get free 1 million in GTA Online with PS Plus: Rockstar changes free cash reward - Dexerto

PS Plus members will soon have a new way to get their free, monthly $1,000,000 in GTA Online, and it’s actually pretty simple.

Ever since GTA V and GTA Online launched almost a decade ago, Rockstar Games have been rewarding fans of the multiplayer side of things with free gifts.

Each week, when there is a new update, there are free t-shirts and even free cars on offer. Events over Christmas, Independence Day, and the likes have brought other gifts like weapons and cash.

However, PS Plus members have benefited the most with a free, monthly deposit of $1,000,000 into their Maze Bank account. However, that’ll be changing soon, but you’ll still be able to get some free cash.

How to claim GTA Online $1 million free cash

As Rockstar announced in a recent blog post, PS Plus members will no longer just be able to log-in to GTA Online to claim their reward.

Instead, from April 1, they’ll have to navigate the PS Store and then claim their free money there. You’ll still have to be a PS Plus member to be eligible for the reward, and it’ll now be an instant deposit instead of having to wait a few days.

Why is this case? Well, Rockstar haven’t really explained that. It was just noted as a change in their blog post, and if you weren’t looking for it, you might have missed it altogether.

Have a PS Plus subscription Head to the PS Store Redeem the free $1,000,000 for GTA Online Log into GTA Online and it should be there!

However, this change doesn’t mean there is a change to the timeline for the free rewards. They will still only be dished out until the launch of GTA Online on PS5.

When that will be? Well, it’s still slated as a 2021 release, with both Sony and Rockstar referring to it as coming in the second half of the year. So, it’s still a waiting game, but you can get rewards until then.