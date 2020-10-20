 Hilarious GTA Online trick puts new spin on classic car prank - Dexerto
Hilarious GTA Online trick puts new spin on classic car prank

Published: 20/Oct/2020 12:53

by Connor Bennett
Masked GTA Online characters getting into a car
Rockstar Games

A GTA Online player pulled off a dastardly prank on their fellow players by putting a new spin on one of the old trickiest in the book.

Even though the goal of GTA Online is to pretty much build up your criminal empire and have a nice car collection, there are quite a number of ways to play.

You can be an ultra-serious grinder who logs on and does jobs for eight hours a day, or you can have a little more fun with it. Players who have a little more fun with things can go a bit too far and become an out and out troll with their MK II Oppressor, but most players keep it simple for the most part.

That included YouTuber SpeirsTheAmazingHD, who put a new spin on the classic Ignition Bomb prank by getting a Cargoob involved. 

A Cargobob helicopter lifting a car in GTA Online
Rockstar Games
The Cargobob is central to a number of GTA Online pranks.

Since the start of GTA Online, the Ignition Bomb has been used to get one over on players who want to steal your car. Though, in the case of the YouTuber, he didn’t leave his car on the side of the road.

Instead, he carried his expensive and unique looking ride around Los Santos using a Cargobob helicopter, and asked unsuspecting players if they’d do him a favor by following him while driving the car.

Anyone who accepted had the car dropped nearby, but once they got inside and turned the engine over, they found themselves headed for a respawn because they’d fallen victim to the classic prank. 

As SpeirsTheAmazingHD showed, plenty of players fell for the prank because they wanted to hop inside his nice car and take it for a spin. 

Most of them took it on the chin too, realizing they’d been played by the classic trick. At least now, when someone asks if you’ll drive their car and follow their Cargobob, you might be a little wiser to what’s going on.

How to get free Valorant ‘Pay Respects’ Gun Buddy with Prime Gaming

Published: 20/Oct/2020 11:10

by Jacob Hale
Valorant Twitch Prime Gaming Pay Respects Gun Buddy
Amazon/Riot Games

Riot Games and Twitch have come together to offer Prime Gaming (formerly Twitch Prime) users and Valorant players free in-game cosmetics, with a new Gun Buddy able to pick up and attach to your weapons available now.

Valorant and Twitch have worked together in the past, with fans able to get beta keys from watching select Valorant Twitch streams when the game was in its beta phase.

Now, they’re keeping fans interested with yet another Gun Buddy attachment after giving away the Netter Treter previously.

The charm attachment isn’t likely to make you better at the game, but the new Pay Respects Gun Buddy is a funny one and will at least make for something cool to show your friends (and your enemies).

Valorant Act 3 new content
Riot Games
Valorant Act 3 brings a bunch of new content — but Prime Gaming offers even more on top of that.

Valorant ‘Pay Respects’ Gun Buddy

If you weren’t able to get the Netter Treter Gun Buddy when it was available, or wasn’t sure how, fret not, because we’ll be able to help you with the new Pay Respects cosmetic so you can adorn it on your weapons.

Here’s what you’ve got to do to get the new Gun Buddy, as well as any drops made available in the future:

  1. Head to your Twitch connections to make sure your Twitch and Riot Games accounts are linked.
  2. Head to the Valorant page on Prime Gaming.
  3. Make sure you’re logged in to Amazon Prime Gaming, or sign up for it (reminder: this costs $12.99 per month).
  4. Once logged in, click ‘Claim Now’ on the Pay Respects Gun Buddy and the item should be added to your in-game inventory next time you play!
Valorant Twitch Prime Gaming rewards
Prime Gaming
Some rewards have already been and gone, but more are on the way.

On the Valorant Prime Gaming page, it states that members can “Unlock Gun Buddies and a Spray in Valorant,” which suggests the next drop might be a new spray, but you should keep your eyes peeled to see what else pops up.

The ‘Pay Respects’ Gun Buddy pays homage to the age-old “Press F to pay respects” meme, so maybe we’ll see something similar from Riot and Twitch in the future.