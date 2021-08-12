GTA Trilogy remaster coming soon with Unreal Engine: GTA 3, Vice City & San Andreas

Rockstar are reportedly developing a GTA Trilogy remaster series that is believed to include GTA 3, Vice City & San Andreas built within the Unreal Engine.

A Kotaku report has given credit to the many rumors of an impending trilogy remaster and it is now believed to be coming out for PlayStation 5|PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Stadia, mobile and even the Nintendo Switch console.

There will be a mix of “new and old graphics” for the GTA remastered trilogy, according to the report. The fidelity of the graphics are being compared to the intricate community mods that have elevated the visuals for these titles in the past.

Interestingly enough, while there weren’t any details on the gameplay, it seems like Rockstar are trying to “stay true to the PS2-era GTA games,” according to the Kotaku report.

From the sounds of it, the developers are trying to keep the classic feel of these games by giving things like the UI a remaster while still keeping the most classic elements intact.

Fans of 2016’s Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy, which included the same three titles believed to be in 2021’s release, will be all-too-familiar with the formula.

For months we’ve been seeing strange moves by Rockstar both within and outside of the studio, including them taking down popular mods for Vice City, San Andreas, and GTA 3.

It’s been widely believed that the takedowns were linked to a future Rockstar project, seeing how mods that were widely available for years were suddenly removed.

The titles in the remastered trilogy have yet to be confirmed, but more official details are expected to come closer to release.

After a shuffle of priorities in Rockstar’s tree of studios, the trilogy remaster is now in its last stages before a targeted late 2021 launch.

No date was mentioned, but it’s believed the studio is aiming to release the GTA Remastered trilogy around October or November 2021.