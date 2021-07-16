More GTA 5 map mods removed as GTA Online expansion rumors continue

Rockstar Games have shut down a few more throwback mods for GTA 5 and it’s got some fans thinking that it could be good news for GTA Online.

For the longest time, fans of GTA V and GTA Online have been wondering whether Rockstar have been working on an expansion to the current map rather than GTA 6.

They were sort of right when the Cayo Perico Heist launched, seeing as players could fly to a tropical paradise and steal millions from under the nose of El Rubio.

However, some have wanted a more permanent expansion. An expansion where they can fly between Los Santos and other familiar locations freely, rather than just for a heist.

Well, more rumors were sparked when the game developers went after a few popular map mods – taking down remastered versions of both Vice City and San Andreas. Though, some took it as a sign that GTA 6 is inbound.

Yet, Rockstar have gone after a few more map mods and it’s not just limited to those two. As Rockstar insider TezFun noted, two other versions of Vice City, as well as two Liberty City remakes, and a San Fierro add-on have been struck down.

Interestingly enough, it wasn’t just limited to GTA remakes. A Bullworth-themed map – which is the setting of Bully/Canis Canim Edit – has also been removed.

Update: More map mods have been targeted.

GTAV: Bullworth

Vice V

GTAV: Liberty City (Portland)

V: Vice City

GTA SA for FiveReborn or MultiFive

GTA III in GTA 5 BETA

San Fierro DLC https://t.co/06nV6PXJ7G — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) July 14, 2021

Again, some fans suggested that Rockstar might be doing this because they’ve got an expansion for GTA V in the works with the “expanded and enhanced” version of the game that is set to launch later this year.

“Wonder if this has anything to do with GTA 6 or expanded and enhanced,” asked one fan. “If they have taken those down, most likely we are seeing them in the expanded and enhanced version of GTA V,” said one fan. “Ya know, I really would’ve loved San Fierro and Las Venturas in GTAV. Really make the map bigger,” added another.

However, as others pointed out, it’s most likely Rockstar and Take-Two defending their own IP and taking back what they own from modders.

Plenty have suggested that they’re doing this because they have remastered versions of GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas planned but that remains to be seen.