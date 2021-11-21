GTA fan’s San Andreas remake is already better than GTA Trilogy

The response to Rockstar Games’ GTA Definitive Edition remasters has garnered considerable backlash, but this hasn’t stopped fans from taking matters into their hands. One player is re-creating San Andreas “from scratch” to offer a rival experience.

After months of rumors and endless leaks, Rockstar Games released GTA: The Trilogy Definitive Edition to the world on November 11.

While players were looking forward to exploring these revitalized iterations of these iconic games, the experience has been ruined for many by glaring glitches and devastating performance issues.

Nonetheless, this hasn’t stopped one avid map creator from delivering a true remaster experience for disappointed players.

San Andreas returns with dazzling fan-made visuals

Your mileage may vary when it comes to the aesthetic choices made by Rockstar Games in the Definitive Editions. Some players may have expected something that looked as visually impressive as GTA 5, and this seems to be the goal in mind for Reddit user u/MapEditorMaster (aka GHOSTinHELL).

Showcasing a short display of their efforts so far, the video takes fans to the iconic setting of Grove Street and the exterior of CJ’s home.

The short clip has wowed plenty of players in just a short period of time. “Looks absolutely stunning. It’s a shame Rockstar doesn’t realize they have had one of the most brilliant modding communities that genuinely loves the game for over 20 years yet refuses to hire people like you or at least work alongside you,” one player praised.

While the creator hasn’t mentioned was tools he used to make this re-creation, players are convinced this could have been achieved through Far Cry 5’s map editor, as one player said: “Now this is interesting… It’s likely OP made this using Far Cry 5 map editor.”

Rockstar Games and its parent Take-Two Interactive made waves in the modding community ahead of the definitive edition releases, when they handed out a fair number of DMCA notices on fan-made content.

With rumors that GTA 4 and Red Dead Redemption remakes are in the works respectively, it wouldn’t be a surprise if this was to happen again.