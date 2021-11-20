PewDiePie slams GTA Trilogy as ‘another Cyberpunk’ amid major launch issues

YouTube King Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg has joined the growing number of voices unimpressed with Rockstar’s GTA Trilogy remaster, comparing the game to Cyberpunk 2077’s turbulent launch and calling it “sad” to even look at.

Despite Rockstar Games’ stellar record with the Grand Theft Auto series, they appear to have produced their first misstep. The GTA Trilogy Remastered – consisting of GTA III, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas – dropped on November 11 and has been widely panned as incomplete, ugly and a poor remaster of some extraordinary games.

Many fans are now in the unfamiliar camp of being seriously disappointed by a Rockstar title.

For their part in the misstep, the developers have promised to sort the game’s problems and have apologized for its state upon release.

An update regarding the unexpected technical issues with Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. https://t.co/YP4pkOLQmG pic.twitter.com/AsfYPuMI0d — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 19, 2021

Dropping into the remasters in a November 19 YouTube video, PewDiePie echoed many of the community’s complaints, referring to them as “hilariously bad” in the video’s title.

Speaking of the graphics, the 32-year-old said: “Why does the game look old there? I thought remakes were supposed to make them look good, right? They look worse, how is that even possible?… This is like Cyberpunk all over again – it doesn’t matter what game you’re selling, it’s what hype you’re selling.”

Cyberpunk 2077 launched at the back end of 2020 after multiple delays. Despite huge anticipation and expectation of CD Projekt RED, the game released with a plethora of issues, and the devs were forced to apologize and offer refunds.

He continued: “You’d think these big companies would learn at some point. Like these giant game studios would understand: ‘we see all these competitors messing up their releases and dishing out poor quality products’… I thought Rockstar was above it.”

Whether the Trilogy can salvage its poor launch remains to be seen, but Rockstar finds itself in unchartered territories as fans demand better.