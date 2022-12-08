GTA Online player given millions in-game with mysterious surprise

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

GTA Online suddenly gave a player $2.3 million in-game for their dedication, yet it’s unclear why the reward is so high.

Grand Theft Auto Online gives users plenty of ways to earn millions of in-game dollars. Completing Heists, of course, provides some of the most lucrative payouts.

Other activities such as Time Trails, Gunrunning, and VIP tasks also work wonders for those trying to increase their funds quickly.

However, it appears players get lucky occasionally, raking in millions of dollars at once for unknown reasons.

GTA Online player confused by in-game reward worth millions

Reddit user Mirimicus recently posted a screenshot that showed Rockstar awarded them for “being a dedicated GTA Online player.” The reward totals a shocking $2.3 million of in-game cash.

Article continues after ad

In sharing the news, the Redditor asked fellow players if anyone knew why they were suddenly receiving so much “free money.” Comments from equally baffled fans fill the thread.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

One person suggested it may relate to the player completing a Heist Finale under certain circumstances. But the original poster said they already received the bonus for the Heist event hosted in November.

Another Redditor suggested the gift worth millions may be owed to the GTA Online’s recent Shark Card adjustments. According to the commenter, buying Shark Cards now increases their value; thus, “if you recently bought Shark Cards [Rockstar donates] the extra money you would have gotten.”

Article continues after ad

Whether or not these changes apply to the award money referenced above remains unclear. But it wouldn’t be a bad idea for “dedicated” GTA Online users to keep an eye out for extra funds.