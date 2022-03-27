GTA Online Career Builder: Best choices to make money fast

If you’re new to GTA Online or want to switch things up from your old account, then you can use the Career Builder feature to start fresh. So, here’s what you need to know about it.

The world of Grand Theft Auto Online has seen a massive shake-up in recent weeks, with Rockstar Games finally dropping the next-gen version for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X consoles.

On top of the game just running smoother and looking better than ever, there are a handful of new jobs and bits of content for players – both new and old – to get their teeth sunk right into.

When it comes to new players – or those that just want a fresh start – Rockstar have also introduced the Career Builder feature, which allows you to start building your criminal empire in Los Santos. As we know, it’s all about the money in GTA Online, and there are ways to make some cash fast with the new feature.

Best GTA Online business to select in Career Builder

Once you dive into GTA Online for the first time on next-gen, you will be given the option to access the Career Builder. This new feature grants you $4,000,000 of in-game cash to put towards your criminal career path.

If you just want to focus on making cash, the best option to go with is the Gunrunning business. Simply, this path makes enough money passively and you don’t have to keep it constantly ticking over like with Nightclub ownership, Motorcycle Club, or CEO.

Once you’ve selected the Gunrunning business, you can cut a few corners on cost. For example, it is best to buy the bunker located in Chumash, because it’s cheap and in a solid location. Then, purchase the Bunker Upgrade Pack A. Together, this will cost just a touch over $3,000,000. So, you’ll have some cash to play with.

After starting the Career Builder path, select Gunrunner Purchase the Chumash Bunker – price tag of: $1,650,000 Select Bunker Upgrade Pack A – price tag of: $1,420,000

Best car to buy in GTA Online Career Builder

With just less than $1,000,000 in your back pocket, you’ll also want to pick out a nice car and weapons to keep you safe while getting around Los Santos.

Of course, you could easily splurge on either the Ocelot Penetrator or Infernus Classic, given that these are pretty rapid. You could also go with the Armored Kuruma as a means of protection, but as YouTuber GTAMen suggests, it’s the Grotti Turismo Classic that you want.

Why? Well, if you purchase that and then the Los Santos Car Meet membership – $50,000 – you can grab a fee upgrade for the car through Hao’s Special Works. In turn, this can then be used to easily complete races and Time Trials, earning you even more cash in-game.

Best ways to make money with Gunrunning in GTA Online

Once you’ve got your business off the ground with these options, you will need to start completing the Gunrunning missions to make some serious cash.

That means you have to put your bunker into manufacturing mode and let it build some supplies. If you wait at least two hours of playtime, you’re set to make around $500,000 from the gunrunning missions – where you have to avoid enemies and drop your supplies off at the marked location.

Other ways to make fast money in GTA Online

Given a few days of solid playtime, you should have a decent enough bit of cash in your pocket to expand out your criminal empire. You can open up an Arcade – which will also give you access to the Diamond Casino Heist – start a Motorcycle Club, takeover a Nightclub, and even become a CEO.

All of these options have their own unique bonuses, as noted with the Arcade having a path to a multi-million dollar heist, but you don’t have to purchase any of them either.

You can make money in GTA Online in plenty of different ways, but ultimately, it’s a bit of a grind to get on top. So, be prepared to work hard if you want to ultimately have enough cash to take on the Cayo Perico heist and whatever else Rockstar might be planning for future updates.