GTA Online player finds perfect way to destroy MK2 Oppressors

A GTA Online player has found a solid way to take on opponents using Oppressor MK2 hoverbikes and their lethal homing rockets.

The Pegassi Oppressor MK2 is a custom hoverbike that was introduced to GTA Online as part of the After Hours update back in 2018, and it quickly became a favorite among players thanks to its ability to hover above the ground and fly.

It’s also notoriously difficult to go up against, as it features frontal machine guns and homing missile launchers that give it an impressive damage output. Pair this with a high level of maneuverability, and it can be a nightmare to take down.

But one player on Reddit has shared the perfect way to defeat the MK2, and it involves a little help from the Avenger plane.

The Avenger is a great MK2 counter

The Mammoth Avenger is a weaponized plane that was added to GTA Online as part of The Doomsday Heist update in 2017. It can be purchased from Warstock Cache & Carry for $3,450,000.

A video shared by Reddit user KB0MB3R shows how the Avenger can withstand multiple homing missile strikes from the MK2 without exploding, and was able to destroy the MK2 by dropping a bomb on it.

Some in the comments were “surprised” that the Avenger was able to take the hits, but one player chimed in to say that, in their own experience, the Avenger could take at least 20 homing missiles from the MK2.

Unfortunately, KB0MB3R got a ‘lost connection’ alert right after the encounter. But as one commenter pointed out, it might not have been a bad thing, as their Avenger looked like it was about to crash land.

“Look for the bright side. The game boot you off before you crash[ed],” they joked.

This isn’t the first time a GTA Online player has found a solid vehicle to take on the MK2 Oppressor.

It was recently discovered that the MOC Cab – or ‘Mobile Operations Center’ – is actually a lot more fortified than players would believe, and can tank around 70 homing missiles before being destroyed.

