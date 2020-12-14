Logo
GTA Online player finds perfect way to destroy MK2 Oppressors

Published: 14/Dec/2020 10:15

by Daniel Megarry
GTA online oppressor mk2
Rockstar Games

GTA Online

A GTA Online player has found a solid way to take on opponents using Oppressor MK2 hoverbikes and their lethal homing rockets.

The Pegassi Oppressor MK2 is a custom hoverbike that was introduced to GTA Online as part of the After Hours update back in 2018, and it quickly became a favorite among players thanks to its ability to hover above the ground and fly.

It’s also notoriously difficult to go up against, as it features frontal machine guns and homing missile launchers that give it an impressive damage output. Pair this with a high level of maneuverability, and it can be a nightmare to take down.

Rockstar Games
MK2 Oppressors have been annoying GTA Online players since 2018

But one player on Reddit has shared the perfect way to defeat the MK2, and it involves a little help from the Avenger plane.

The Avenger is a great MK2 counter

The Mammoth Avenger is a weaponized plane that was added to GTA Online as part of The Doomsday Heist update in 2017. It can be purchased from Warstock Cache & Carry for $3,450,000.

A video shared by Reddit user KB0MB3R shows how the Avenger can withstand multiple homing missile strikes from the MK2 without exploding, and was able to destroy the MK2 by dropping a bomb on it.

Some in the comments were “surprised” that the Avenger was able to take the hits, but one player chimed in to say that, in their own experience, the Avenger could take at least 20 homing missiles from the MK2.

R* doesn’t like it when I kill Mk2’s from gtaonline

Unfortunately, KB0MB3R got a ‘lost connection’ alert right after the encounter. But as one commenter pointed out, it might not have been a bad thing, as their Avenger looked like it was about to crash land.

“Look for the bright side. The game boot you off before you crash[ed],” they joked.

This isn’t the first time a GTA Online player has found a solid vehicle to take on the MK2 Oppressor.

It was recently discovered that the MOC Cab – or ‘Mobile Operations Center’ – is actually a lot more fortified than players would believe, and can tank around 70 homing missiles before being destroyed.

For the latest GTA Online updates, tips and leaks make sure you check out our dedicated Grand Theft Auto page.

Cyberpunk 2077

Hilarious GTA Easter Egg discovered in Cyberpunk 2077

Published: 13/Dec/2020 23:55

by Bill Cooney
Cyberpunk Big Smoke
CD Projekt Red/Rockstar

One Cyberpunk 2077 player, who also knows their stuff when it comes to GTA, shared some easter eggs they discovered that recall one of the most infamous missions from San Andreas.

As people have begun to venture into the world of Cyberpunk, they’ve discovered that the game is chock-full of pop-culture nods, hidden secrets, and easter eggs shouting out other games, including San Andreas.

Reddit user ‘Spacer1997’ found what is certainly a reference to the legendary game and decided to post it for that sweet, sweet karma, but what they uncovered goes much deeper than a simple text conversation.

GTA Easter egg in Cyberpunk 2077 from gaming

In San Andreas, there’s a mission called ‘Wrong Side of the Tracks’ where CJ has to ride a motorcycle and chase a rival gang attempting to flee on the back of a train. And the mission’s dialogue follows almost exactly like what’s included in the Cyberpunk easter egg, with a few differences like “Little Smoke” instead of “Big Smoke,” and “JC” instead of “CJ.”

The shard this particular text is on can be located “outside of rivers trailer park on the train tracks heading east. Just before the tunnel,” according to Spacer in the comments.

If you fail the mission in San Andreas, which is pretty easy to do, Big Smoke will break out one of the most famous lines in all of Grand Theft Auto History — “All we had to do, was follow the damn train, CJ!”

But that’s not where this particular rabbit hole ends. Outside of a random train tunnel, you can actually find the bodies of poor JC and Little Smoke next to a wrecked motorbike right on top of the tracks.

If that’s not enough morbid humor for you, next to Little Smoke’s body is a half-eaten cheeseburger, an obvious reference to Big Smoke’s ridiculous fast food order, which has also become a meme all its own.

But wait, there’s more! Little Smoke is also fully decked out in the Grove Street Family’s green, in case there was any doubt remaining in your mind that this could be a coincidence.

Grand Theft Auto is one of the most popular video game franchises in history, and San Andreas could definitely be considered an ancestor to Cyberpunk along with a ton of other games, so it’s no wonder a small tribute made its way in. As time goes on, we can’t wait to see what else players discover on the mean streets of Night City.