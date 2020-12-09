Logo
GTA

GTA Online player finds hilarious way to speed up heists

Published: 9/Dec/2020 16:55

by James Busby
Rockstar Games

Share

GTA Online

GTA Online players are always finding new ways to both beat missions and break the game in absurd ways, but this Casino Heist trick is pretty comical. 

From advanced techniques that enable cars to fly to racing glitches that give free wins, there’s always something new being found in GTA Online. heists are arguably one of the most exciting parts of GTA Online. Not only do these high stakes missions allow you to team up with your friends, they also offer some pretty lucrative ways to earn money. 

Whether you’re saving up for that next supercar or that shiny new weapon, heists are always a great way to increase your in-game profits. Certain heists can take a while to complete and this can be off-putting for those that want to earn a quick buck. 

Fortunately, one GTA Online player has found a unique way to shave off a few precious seconds in the game’s Diamond Casino heist. This time-saving technique might look a little painful, but the heist money will easily cover the hospital bill. 

GTA Diamond Heist
Rockstar Games
Well, it’s certainly one way of using the stairs…

Instead of going through the staff entrance to the casino, Reddit user 03canadian_f5 has found a rather comedic way to speed the robbery up. Upon landing on the Casino’s roof, the player makes their way over to the stairwell. 

However, instead of simply running down the stairs, the player decides to simply jump through the gap. This sends their character hurtling down into the basement. It’s often hard to feel sorry for these player-made criminals, but the way 03canadian_f5’s character smashes his head, elbow, and legs as he falls is hilarious. 

After watching this bone-crunching ordeal, the master bank thief simply walks it off as if nothing had happened. It seems that the initial knock to the head and subsequent hits slowed his descent just enough to avoid a fatal death. 

It’s certainly an interesting way to speed up a heist, so next time you’re raiding GTA Online’s Casino, be sure to try this technique out for yourself. 

Valorant

All Valorant skin bundles: tiers, weapons, prices

Published: 9/Dec/2020 16:22 Updated: 9/Dec/2020 16:23

by Lauren Bergin
Valorant-Skin-Hub
Riot Games, Dexerto

Share

One of the coolest things about Valorant is the range of beautiful and expertly-crafted skins that you can equip to make your weapons stand out. Here’s a rundown of every skin in Riot Games’ FPS, as well as everything you need to know about them.

Valorant has become one of the most popular FPS games in the world. Drawing influence from games like CS:GO and Overwatch, the game and its esports scene have been an instant success.

Alongside the colorful abilities that make Valorant stand out among competitors, another aspect of the game is its skins. Riot Games have always had a knack for developing beautiful skin designs and executing them flawlessly, and Valorant is no exception.

Below you’ll find a detailed list of what skins are available in Valorant, how they are priced and how to get them. However, we need to start off slow, so let’s begin with the skin tier lists.

Skin Price tier in Valorant

Valorant-skin-tier

Just as in other Riot Games series, skins in Valorant are ranked by tier. Select tier is the lowest and therefore cheapest skin line, with Exclusive sitting at the other end of the scale. Let’s dive right into the base prices for each tier and their associated icons in the store:

  • Select Edition (SE), blue circle: 875 VP (~ $7) per individual skin, 3,500 VP (~$32) per bundle.
  • Deluxe Edition (DE), green rhombus: 1275 VP (~$12) per individual skin, 5,100 (~$47) per bundle.
  • Premium Edition (PE), upside down pink triangle: 1775 VP (~$17) per individual skin, 7,100 VP (~$75) per bundle.
  • Ultra Edition (UE), yellow diamond: 2475 VP (~$25) per individual skin, 9,900 VP (~$100) per bundle.
  • Exclusive Edition (XE), upside down orange pentagon: Varies.

Each skin has its own custom animations, reload, sound effects and death animations. Some can even evolve as you level up your weapon, changing the way that the look and react.

Wait, Valorant has evolving weapon skins?

Oni-Skin-Transformation

The short answer is yes, Valorant has evolving skins, but these are only available for some weapons and skin lines. In order to start levelling up your skins you need to partake in the Battle Pass Challenges and start earning Radianite Points.

We’ve got an extensive guide on Radianite skins right here for you, so make sure you’re up to speed before you start deciding which skins to save up for.

As you level up skins they’ll start to do different things, such as include new animations, sounds and more. The higher your weapon’s level, the cooler the skin, so it’s absolutely worth the grind to be able to flex how hard you’ve worked.

OK great, so where can I buy Valorant skins?

Valorant-Store-Screenshot

Skins are available through Battle Pass missions as well as in the store, and often come as all-inclusive bundles upon release.

Individual skins rotate every 24 hours, so if you see something you like it may be worth adding it to your collection.

However, most skins never leave the store so there’s no rush. After all, Riot drop new skins semi-frequently so you never know what’s around the corner!

All Valorant skins from the highest to lowest tier

Below is all of the skins in Valorant listed from highest to lowest tier in alphabetical order. The weapons these skins are available for are beneath each picture.

Exclusive

Singularity (Evolves)

Valorant-Singularity-Skins

Available for:

  • Ares
  • Phantom
  • Sheriff
  • Spectre
  • Melee

Ultra

Elderflame (Evolves)

Elderflame skin collection in Valorant.

Available for:

  • Frenzy
  • Judge
  • Operator
  • Vandal
  • Melee

Premium

Glitchpop 

Glitchpop-Skin-Bundle

Available for:

  • Bulldog
  • Frenxy
  • Judge
  • Odin
  • Melee

*  The Glitchpop bundle costs 8,700VP (~$85), placing it somewhere in between Ultra and Premium tier.

EGO by Onetap (Evolves)

Valorant-Ego-Bundle

Available for:

  • Ghost
  • Guardian
  • Stinger
  • Vandal
  • Melee

G.U.N (Evolves)

GUN-Skin-Bundle

Available for:

  • Bucky
  • Classic
  • Operator
  • Spectre
  • Melee

Ion (Evolves)

Valorant-Ion-Skins

Available for:

  • Bucky
  • Operator
  • Phantom
  • Sheriff
  • Melee

Nebula

Valorant-Nebula-Bundle

Available for:

  • Ares
  • Guardian
  • Phantom
  • Sheriff
  • Melee

Oni (Evolves)

Valorant's Oni collection.
Riot Games
The Oni Collection completely upgraded would cost 26,300 Valorant Points — leaving you with 10 RP left over.

Available for:

  • Bucky
  • Guardian
  • Phantom
  • Shorty
  • Melee

Prime (Evolves)

Valorant Prime Bundle

Available for:

  • Classic
  • Guardian
  • Spectre
  • Vandal
  • Melee

Reaver (Evolves)

Reaver-Skin-Bundle

  • Guardian
  • Operator
  • Sheriff
  • Vandal
  • Melee

Sovereign (Evolves)

Sovereign-Skin-Bundle

Available for:

  • Ghost
  • Guardian
  • Marshal
  • Stinger
  • Melee

Spline (Evolves)

Valorant-Spline-Skins

  • Classic
  • Operator
  • Phantom
  • Spectre
  • Melee

Deluxe

Aristocrat

Aristocrat Stinger

Available for:

  • Ares
  • Bulldog
  • Sheriff
  • Stinger
  • Vandal

Avalanche

Valorant-Avalanche-Skin

Available for:

  • Classic
  • Marshal
  • Phantom
  • Spectre
  • Vandal

Prism

Valorant-Prism-Bundle

Available for:

  • Ares
  • Ghost
  • Operator
  • Phantom
  • Stinger
  • Melee

Sakura

Sakura Vandal Valorant

Available for:

  • Ares
  • Classic
  • Sheriff
  • Stinger
  • Vandal

Wasteland

Valorant Wasteland Skins

Available for:

  • Marshal
  • Sheriff
  • Shorty
  • Spectre
  • Vandal

Winter Wunderland

Valorant Winter Wonderland Skins

Available for:

  • Ghost
  • Marshal
  • Phantom
  • Vandal
  • Melee

Select

Convex

Convex-Operator-Skin

  • Bulldog
  • Judge
  • Operator
  • Sheriff
  • Spectre

Galleria

Galleria Marshal Valorant

Available for:

  • Bucky
  • Classic
  • Guardian
  • Marshal
  • Phantom

Luxe

Valorant-Luxe-Spectre

  • Ghost
  • Judge
  • Operator
  • Spectre
  • Vandal

Rush

Valorant Rush Frenzy

Available for:

  • Ares
  • Bulldog
  • Frenzy
  • Judge
  • Phantom

Sensation

Sensation Skins Valorant No Logo

Available for:

  • Frenzy
  • Judge
  • Odin
  • Stinger
  • Vandal

* The Sensation Bundle costs 2930 VP (~$29), making it a slightly cheaper Select Tier bundle.

Smite

Smite-Skin-Bundle

Available for:

  • Classic
  • Judge
  • Odin
  • Phantom
  • Melee

Battlepass Skins

Battlepass skins are earned by purchasing the Battlepass and earning XP. These cannot be bought, so get them before they’re gone!

Act 1

DOT EXE

Valorant Dot Exe Ghost

Available for:

  • Ghost
  • Judge
  • Odin
  • Vandal

Couture

Couture-Bulldog-Valorant

Available for:

  • Bulldog
  • Frenzy
  • Marshal
  • Stinger

Kingdom

Kingdom Bucky Valorant

Available for:

  • Bucky
  • Classic
  • Phantom
  • Spectre
  • Melee

Act 2

Hivemind

Hivemind-Melee-Valorant

Available for:

  • Ares
  • Shorty
  • Spectre
  • Vandal
  • Melee

POLYfox

Polyfox-Judge-Valorant

Available for:

  • Bulldog
  • Guardian
  • Judge
  • Sheriff

Red Alert

Red-Alert-Bucky

Available for:

  • Bucky
  • Classic
  • Operator
  • Stinger

Act 3

Electroflux

Electroflux Stinger Valorant

Available for:

  • Bucky
  • Classic
  • Sheriff
  • Stinger

Jade

Jade-Judge-Valorant

Available for:

  • Ghost
  • Judge
  • Phantom
  • Spectre

Ruin

Rush-Vandal-Valorant

Available for:

  • Guardian
  • Marshal
  • Shorty
  • Vandal
  • Melee