GTA Online player finds hilarious way to speed up heists

Whether you’re saving up for that next supercar or that shiny new weapon, heists are always a great way to increase your in-game profits. Certain heists can take a while to complete and this can be off-putting for those that want to earn a quick buck.
Fortunately, one GTA Online player has found a unique way to shave off a few precious seconds in the game’s Diamond Casino heist. This time-saving technique might look a little painful, but the heist money will easily cover the hospital bill.
Well, it’s certainly one way of using the stairs…
Instead of going through the staff entrance to the casino, Reddit user 03canadian_f5 has found a rather comedic way to speed the robbery up. Upon landing on the Casino’s roof, the player makes their way over to the stairwell.
However, instead of simply running down the stairs, the player decides to simply jump through the gap. This sends their character hurtling down into the basement. It’s often hard to feel sorry for these player-made criminals, but the way 03canadian_f5’s character smashes his head, elbow, and legs as he falls is hilarious.
After watching this bone-crunching ordeal, the master bank thief simply walks it off as if nothing had happened. It seems that the initial knock to the head and subsequent hits slowed his descent just enough to avoid a fatal death.
It’s certainly an interesting way to speed up a heist, so next time you’re raiding GTA Online’s Casino, be sure to try this technique out for yourself.
One of the coolest things about Valorant is the range of beautiful and expertly-crafted skins that you can equip to make your weapons stand out. Here’s a rundown of every skin in Riot Games’ FPS, as well as everything you need to know about them.
Valorant has become one of the most popular FPS games in the world. Drawing influence from games like CS:GO and Overwatch, the game and its esports scene have been an instant success.
Alongside the colorful abilities that make Valorant stand out among competitors, another aspect of the game is its skins. Riot Games have always had a knack for developing beautiful skin designs and executing them flawlessly, and Valorant is no exception.
Below you’ll find a detailed list of what skins are available in Valorant, how they are priced and how to get them. However, we need to start off slow, so let’s begin with the skin tier lists.
Skin Price tier in Valorant
Just as in other Riot Games series, skins in Valorant are ranked by tier. Select tier is the lowest and therefore cheapest skin line, with Exclusive sitting at the other end of the scale. Let’s dive right into the base prices for each tier and their associated icons in the store:
Select Edition (SE), blue circle: 875 VP (~ $7) per individual skin, 3,500 VP (~$32) per bundle.
Deluxe Edition (DE), green rhombus: 1275 VP (~$12) per individual skin, 5,100 (~$47) per bundle.
Premium Edition (PE), upside down pink triangle: 1775 VP (~$17) per individual skin, 7,100 VP (~$75) per bundle.
Ultra Edition (UE), yellow diamond: 2475 VP (~$25) per individual skin, 9,900 VP (~$100) per bundle.
Exclusive Edition (XE), upside down orange pentagon: Varies.
Each skin has its own custom animations, reload, sound effects and death animations. Some can even evolve as you level up your weapon, changing the way that the look and react.
Wait, Valorant has evolving weapon skins?
The short answer is yes, Valorant has evolving skins, but these are only available for some weapons and skin lines. In order to start levelling up your skins you need to partake in the Battle Pass Challenges and start earning Radianite Points.
As you level up skins they’ll start to do different things, such as include new animations, sounds and more. The higher your weapon’s level, the cooler the skin, so it’s absolutely worth the grind to be able to flex how hard you’ve worked.
OK great, so where can I buy Valorant skins?
Skins are available through Battle Pass missions as well as in the store, and often come as all-inclusive bundles upon release.