GTA Online leak reveals long-awaited feature finally coming in winter DLC update

A GTA Online leaker has claimed that the long-awaited fast travel taxi service will finally be coming as a part of the 2022 Winter Update.

Even though GTA Online is almost a decade old at this point, there are still plenty of exciting things to do on the virtual streets of Los Santos.

For some players, there’s nothing better to do than lifting an expensive car out of their collection and just going for a drive around the map. Sure, they may get into some hijinx on their travels, but they want to rip through the open road at high speeds.

Others, though, would prefer the game to give them a helping hand. There are some fast travel systems in-game, but there isn’t one that lets you quite go anywhere. Though, that’s set to change soon.

GTA Online taxi fast travel coming soon

Back on November 16, Rockstar insider TezFun2 noted that the game developers floated the idea of GTA+ members having the ability to fast travel around the map. Tez noted that seemed to be a taxi service as well.

Well, now supposed leaker Gaming Detective has claimed that the feature will be coming in the annual winter update, alongside a handful of new characters that players will have to interact with.

“GTA Online winter DLC leaks: A new fast travel feature, new dead drop collectibles, and a new property that introduces a character called Dax. It’s also possible that Wade from single player will be returning too!,” they tweeted on November 30, attaching an image of some text that appears to be from the game’s files.

As noted, it wouldn’t exactly be GTA Online’s first fast travel feature. That has always existed in some way. However, it would likely work a little differently from the current ones.

For example, if you use the Casino’s fast travel service, you’re limited to a select few locations – same too with the helicopter drop-offs as a CEO.

The fast travel taxi service would likely work more closely to its single-player counterpart, where you can go anywhere around the map. Though, we’ll just have to wait and see for sure.