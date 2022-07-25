GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update patch notes: New cars & Ammunation Delivery explained

Ryan Lemay . Last updated: Jul 25, 2022

Rockstar are expected go bigger and better with GTA Online.

A GTA Online leak reveals 18 new vehicles, four new Benny’s vehicles, new events, and more included in the Criminal Enterprises update.

Rockstar announced that the Criminal Enterprises update is coming to GTA Online on July 26.

The developers confirmed that the update cracks down GTA Online’s wide-scale griefing problem and images for the DLC hinted at adding a long-awaited GTA Online gun.

A new Criminal Enterprises DLC leak has players even more excited about the upcoming update.

Criminal Enterprises DLC leak

Take-Two Interactive Criminal Enterprises is GTA Online’s first major update of the year.

WildBrick142 leaked the addition of 18 new vehicles on the GTA forums, along with four new Benny’s vehicles (the Brioso, Sentinel Classic, Tenf, and Weevil), new events, and a metal detector collectible. Rockstar insider Tez2 posted WildBrick’s leak.

Players can call Tony for a limo ride, and there are new events like Ammunation Delivery, dealing with troublemakers at the nightclub, or collecting a duffle bag for the clubhouse.

Criminal Enterprises adds a metal detector, and Greenwood and Omnisegt can be equipped with Imani Tech.

GTA Online leaker Alloc8or previously revealed two new rifles in the update and new skydiving activities.

We will provide updated patch notes for Criminal Enterprises’ official release on July 26.