GTA 6 leaker dismisses new release date rumors - Dexerto

A renowned gaming leaker has poured cold water on the recent rumors that GTA 6 could be releasing sooner than some fans initially thought.

The debate surrounding Grand Theft Auto 6’s supposed release date, and year, has been raging for quite some time. Some fans believed that Rockstar would finally release the game in 2020, but that didn’t happen.

As we approach the midway point of 2021, more rumors have been flying after some fans found that the game developers were searching for game testers, believing it was linked to GTA.

One leaker suggested that the testers weren’t for GTA 6, as Rockstar apparently have that pencilled in for a 2023 release. However, others have dismissed that claim and believe it’s going to be an even longer wait.

Advertisement

Cold water was poured on the 2023 release, and claims suggesting that it may come even sooner than that, by Okami13, who has dropped details about Call of Duty before.

The gaming enthusiast quote tweeted a post that stated that GTA 6 might be finished, given the rumors about Rockstar wanting game testers.

“Hate to break it to y’all but GTA 6 is at least 4-5 years away,” Okami tweeted. “I’d be shocked if we had it in our hands before 2025.”

Hate to break it to y'all but GTA 6 is at least 4-5 years away. I'd be shocked if we had it in our hands before 2025. https://t.co/2kZczYkhVQ — Okami (@Okami13_) May 3, 2021

As some fans pointed out in the replies, the game testers are likely wanted in order to test the expanded and enhanced version of GTA 5 that is set to release for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in late 2021.

Advertisement

While it’s an upgraded version of the near-decade-old game, it will still need testing by outside players, just to make sure Rockstar haven’t missed anything in their own testing process.

The wait for GTA 6 will continue to rumble on for quite some time, and who knows as to exactly when we’ll all be able to play it.