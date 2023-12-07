GTA 6 fans discover COD Black Ops parody in trailer

While watching the reveal trailer, eagle-eyed GTA 6 fans found a reference to an in-universe video game and Black Ops parody.

On December 4, Rockstar Games unleashed the first trailer for the long-awaited GTA 6. Players and pundits have been pouring over every detail in the days since then, trying to find any hint as to what the new adventure may entail.

The myriad Easter eggs that have already been uncovered include everything from GTA: Vice City references to viral Florida man/woman moments.

Article continues after ad

But some subtler nods to popular culture lay hidden, as well. One such Easter egg seems to harken back to a Call of Duty parody previously seen in Grand Theft Auto 5.

Article continues after ad

GTA 6 fans spot Call of Duty: Black Ops reference in reveal trailer

A scene in GTA 5 shows Michael’s son, Jimmy, playing a first-person shooter, Righteous Slaughter. It’s long been understood to serve as a Call of Duty parody, and the record-breaking GTA 6 teaser hammers that point home.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

At around the 1:07 mark in the trailer, a heavyset man briefly appears on screen wearing a graphic t-shirt. The shirt’s logo and text revolve around Righteous Slaughter: Blood Ops, as noted by Rockstar Universe on Twitter.

Article continues after ad

It would seem, then, that somewhere between GTA 5 and GTA 6, the in-universe COD-like game has received a Blood Ops experience à la Black Ops.

Of course, it’s currently unclear if the Black Ops parody will play any role in GTA 6 outside of a t-shirt design. And players will have to wait quite some time to find out.

Article continues after ad

The new Grand Theft Auto entry will eventually hit store shelves in 2025 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms.