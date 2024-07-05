GTA 6 fans demand Easter Egg for iconic GTA character

Grand Theft Auto fans are pretty convinced that an iconic character from the series will be referenced as an easter egg in GTA 6 by Rockstar as they’ve got a few ideas.

When Rockstar Games finally released the long-awaited trailer and announcement for GTA 6, it confirmed what a lot of the long-standing leaks had claimed – the series would be headed back to Vice City.

While the original Vice City game was just about based in the city, Grand Theft Auto 6 will take things a bit further state-wide, as we’ve had references to the wider Leonida area.

Even though the new game will be set in a more modern setting than Vice City’s 80’s theme, players are still expecting a reference or two from the main protagonist of that game – Tommy Vercitti.

It was a topic brought up by Redditor TopBee83, who wondered to what extent Rockstar will mention the Vice City kingpin.

“We will get indirect references to the “Don of Vice-City’s dope trade back in the 80’s and 90’s”. Tommy was still the Don of VC in 1992 when his lawyer Ken called him in GTA SA’s Introduction short movie,” one player said. “I think there’ll be properties controlled/owned by his former gang, alongside a reference to him ala Niko,” another added.

“There will be a roof that says you’re not supposed to be here and a chainsaw in a bathtub. Calling it now,” commented another.

For the most part, players suggested that the only visual representation of Tommy would come through his iconic blue Hawaiian shirt and jeans being available to wear.

“His shirt will appear. That’s it,” one replied. Vercitti was also voiced by Ray Liotta, who passed away in 2022, and fans would like an easter egg for the actor too.

“I hope the only mention of Tommy is his name on a grave as a tribute to Ray Liotta,” another fan said. “One way I think they could pay tribute to the late Ray Liotta is through an Easter Egg with its own achievement,” suggested another.

