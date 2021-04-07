GTA 6 rumors spread again as mystery page appears on Rockstar website - Dexerto

Rockstar Games have been peppered with questions over a GTA 6 release date for years now, and some fans think they have finally found the first clue for its big reveal. The developers are reportedly preparing an unnamed surprise announcement.

As Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption fans will know, the ultimate source for Rockstar’s official news posts is Newswire. Here, updates for both RDR2 and GTA Online are regularly posted.

On April 6, the developers posted a news page for Naturalist rewards, but just a day later speculation is growing about something with much more broad appeal.

More clues have surfaced on their website and it could be good news for GTA fans.

Mysterious page appears on Rockstar’s website

Prominent leaker Tez2 posted something very interesting to the GTA Forums, and that’s been doubled down by YouTuber MrBossFTW.

Tez posted: “So, Rockstar skipped an article once again. Could mean nothing or simply reserved for a ‘GTA Online Job Spotlight’ article etc. Heck, may not even have to do with GTA Online.”

The dead page has zero information or clues to it, really, so the actual contents could be anything. It is numbered 62005 and that’s about as far as it gets in terms of clues.

YouTuber hints that GTA 6 news is possible

MrBossFTW said: “Now I think many people are very hopeful that this is going to be either for the expanded and enhanced version of GTA 5, the standalone version of Grand Theft Auto Online – although those would likely be announced together. Or potentially what is next for Grand Theft Auto Online.”

In a later message, Tez2 claimed it was “not related to GTA Online” – and that really put the cat amongst the pigeons.

MrBoss FTW added: “I think that this is a clear indication this is very likely for some title in the future, like a new new title. Or that this is for something like a remaster of older Grand Theft Auto games.”

Potentially GTA remasters?

Nothing has been confirmed at the time of writing, in terms of the content of this news post. It could be something as dull as a minor GTA Online update, for all we know, or fans could hit the jackpot with GTA 6.

To the point of MrBoss, there have been strong indications in the past, from Rockstar themselves, that future remasters for Grand Theft Auto games are on the table. In a previous statement, Take Two CEO Strauss Zelnick had promised the “very best” versions of old games will be delivered.

“We don’t just port titles over, we actually take the time to do the very best job we can making the title different for the new release, for the new technology that we’re launching it on,” Zelnick said.

“So, we improve the technology, we upgrade the visuals, and we make performance enhancements. And that’s why I think our remastered titles typically do so well.”

None have been announced in terms of historical content, but we are going to see GTA Online get a facelift for the new generation of consoles – PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

For more information on GTA Online next-gen, here’s everything we know.