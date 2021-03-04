Rockstar owner promises "the very best" remasters amid GTA remake rumors - Dexerto

In a recent statement, the CEO of Take Two said that the company’s goal with remastered games hasn’t changed and that they’ll be committed to taking advantage of new technology, rather than bringing over simple ports to newer consoles.

If you’ve assumed that Take Two or Rockstar would simply port over old versions of their games in the future then it sounds like that assumption would be mistaken if a new statement is to be believed.

Advertisement

According to VGC, during a recent telecom conference, Take Two CEO Strauss Zelnick (the parent company of Rockstar and other developers like 2K) said that there’s a reason why they don’t port over older games to newer consoles with minimal effort.

“We don’t just port titles over, we actually take the time to do the very best job we can making the title different for the new release, for the new technology that we’re launching it on,” Zelnick said. “So, we improve the technology, we upgrade the visuals, and we make performance enhancements. And that’s why I think our remastered titles typically do so well.”

Advertisement

Not only is this statement good news for those who want the best kind of remasters from the company, but it also makes it sound like remastered games are still going to be a focus for the company going forward, alongside newer experiences like the highly anticipated next entry in the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

This statements come amid a myriad of rumors about a possible remake of GTA Vice City, which originally released on the PS2, for current-gen consoles. There have also been other rumors about a possible GTA Trilogy remaster in the works, however, none of these titles have been confirmed.

Advertisement

The one remaster that has been confirmed by the company, however, is GTA V, which is set to get a release on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S sometime in 2021. While very little footage of the next-gen version has been revealed, these new statements seem to be a good sign for fans of the title.

Keep it locked to Dexerto for all the latest GTA news.