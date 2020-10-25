 GTA 6 photos "leaked" in Grand Theft Auto 5 debunked - Dexerto
GTA 6 photos “leaked” in Grand Theft Auto 5 debunked

Published: 25/Oct/2020 17:32

by Michael Gwilliam
Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto fans eager for some news about GTA 6, should be aware that photos found in the back of a strip club in GTA V aren’t in fact connected to “leaked” Vice City maps for the next game.

As Dexerto previously reported, a map leak from 2018 supposedly showing off Vice City as the GTA 6 location spread like wildfire after a very similar version of the map surfaced giving new life to the older photos.

In an attempt to make sense of the leaks, which became more legitimate retroactively with some suggesting the original leaker worked for Take-Two Interactive, fans began to comb through GTA V for hints.

In their search, they stumbled across some tropical beach photos in the back of a strip club. Judging by the photos, some believed that they could be connected to some of the islands on the leaked maps.

Rockstar has been known to tease its upcoming games within existing projects, so some truly believed that the strip club’s postcards could be connected to the next Grand Theft Auto entry, however, new information has come to light debunking that theory.

As Redditor henriquedematos explained, the picture of a cliff near the ocean with a boat in the distance is a stock photograph and not built specifically for GTA.

Meanwhile, the second photo of a beach seems to be a 3D Studio Max render, completely ending any debate on whether or not the images are from GTA 6.

GTA 6 map leak
Rockstar Games
Could this leak be related to GTA 6?

That said, it is still possible that these photos were chosen because they would fit well as a tease for GTA 6 – assuming the prior map leaks are in fact accurate.

So far, those map leaks have not been officially deconfirmed, so at least fans of GTA can still hold onto those as some evidence. However, it’s safe to say the strip club postcards have been ruled out.

Apex Legends reveals huge black hole teaser ahead of Season 7

Published: 25/Oct/2020 17:20

by Connor Bennett
Apex Legends black hole teaser
Respawn Entertainment

Respawn Entertainment have revealed their newest teaser ahead of Apex Legends Season 7, involving a black hole and a small spaceship.

With Apex Legends Season 7 dropping on November 4, fans of Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale have been eager for details about the new Legend, a potential new map, and everything else that a brand new season brings.

The devs have already dropped some hints about potentially adding ‘Olympus’ as a new map, used Horizon as a potential new Legend to give players challenges, and started talking about who will be receiving a buff with the big update.

They’ve also added a big teaser in the form of a familiar-looking ‘UFO’ floating off the coast of both World’s Edge and King’s Canyon. Now, they’ve moved on to a new teaser – a black hole.

horizon in apex legends
Respawn Entertainment
Horzion was the latest Legend to be teased in-game.

The black hole doesn’t appear in Kings Canyon or World’s Edge, but instead, is the main image being used to hype up the new Stories from the Outlands video

The video, which is set to go live on Monday, October 26 at 3 pm GMT/11 am EDT/8 am PDT, is titled ‘Promise’ and in the image showing the black hole, a small spacecraft can also be seen in the bottom left-hand corner. 

Some players have quickly suggested that the video is all about Horizon’s official reveal as a new Legend, but it could be showing a flight to Olympus for the new map. We won’t know for sure until the video is premiered. 

Each Tales from the Outlands videos has given us more and more insight into the bigger story surrounding Apex Legends, including things like the backstory of Bloodhound and the death of Forge. 

What this one has in store still remains to be seen, but it’s sure to be packed with teasers for Season 7, and potentially even other future seasons.