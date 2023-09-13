GTA 6 fans uncover Vice City serial killer storyline in leaked footage

A wild serial killer storyline seems to have been discovered by GTA 6 fans combing through the leaked gameplay footage.

GTA 6 has still yet to be officially announced by Rockstar Games, yet we already know a great deal about the highly-anticipated title thanks to a series of leaks last year.

In addition to confirming a return to Vice City, new weapons, locations, a female protagonist, and more, the clips have also revealed an assortment of world events.

A series of events in particular is tied to a story called “Missing Tourists” and they seem to suggest that Vice City has a serial killer on the loose.

Serial killer story discovered in GTA 6 leaks

As documented on Reddit by user ‘ML-Fox,’ there are six known events connected to the Missing Tourists event, which provide some clues that it’s serial killer-themed.

The first is called “Trophy room” which could mean that protagonists Lucia and Jason find items belonging to a serial killer’s victims.

Following that, the other events in the Missing Tourists event are all related to victims. The events are listed as: “Submerged car victims,” “Junkyard victim,” “Cave victims,” “Trailer victim,” and one more which is unreadable.

Gamerficial GTA 6 fans are still waiting for an official reveal.

Rockstar has added serial killers to their open-world games before. GTA 5 had The Infinity Killer, while Red Dead Redemption 2 featured the American Dreams quest, so this definitely isn’t out of left field.

With GTA 6 taking place in Vice City, and the location itself being a parody of Miami, it’s also possible that this killer is a parody of Showtime’s Dexter. The show starred Michael C Hall as a forensic technician for the police who was also a serial killer.

We may not even have long to wait to solve this mystery for ourselves. Recent comments from Take-Two’s CEO have suggested that the next Grand Theft Auto will release as early as 2024 and rumors of a trailer coming soon have also begun popping up.

Be sure to keep it locked to Dexerto for all the latest GTA 6 news and updates.