GTA 6 fans uncover Vice City serial killer storyline in leaked footage
A wild serial killer storyline seems to have been discovered by GTA 6 fans combing through the leaked gameplay footage.
GTA 6 has still yet to be officially announced by Rockstar Games, yet we already know a great deal about the highly-anticipated title thanks to a series of leaks last year.
In addition to confirming a return to Vice City, new weapons, locations, a female protagonist, and more, the clips have also revealed an assortment of world events.
A series of events in particular is tied to a story called “Missing Tourists” and they seem to suggest that Vice City has a serial killer on the loose.
Serial killer story discovered in GTA 6 leaks
As documented on Reddit by user ‘ML-Fox,’ there are six known events connected to the Missing Tourists event, which provide some clues that it’s serial killer-themed.
The first is called “Trophy room” which could mean that protagonists Lucia and Jason find items belonging to a serial killer’s victims.
Following that, the other events in the Missing Tourists event are all related to victims. The events are listed as: “Submerged car victims,” “Junkyard victim,” “Cave victims,” “Trailer victim,” and one more which is unreadable.
Rockstar has added serial killers to their open-world games before. GTA 5 had The Infinity Killer, while Red Dead Redemption 2 featured the American Dreams quest, so this definitely isn’t out of left field.
With GTA 6 taking place in Vice City, and the location itself being a parody of Miami, it’s also possible that this killer is a parody of Showtime’s Dexter. The show starred Michael C Hall as a forensic technician for the police who was also a serial killer.
We may not even have long to wait to solve this mystery for ourselves. Recent comments from Take-Two’s CEO have suggested that the next Grand Theft Auto will release as early as 2024 and rumors of a trailer coming soon have also begun popping up.
Be sure to keep it locked to Dexerto for all the latest GTA 6 news and updates.