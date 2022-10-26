GTA 6 fans think Rockstar just trolled them with cheeky tweet

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at [email protected]

GTA 6 fans are convinced Rockstar Games is trolling them after mistaking a retweet from the company’s Twitter for an official teaser image.

The hype surrounding GTA 6 is at an all-time high thanks to the massive leak which brought the game back to the forefront of everyone’s minds.

Now, fans are looking for teasers and hints of an official GTA 6 reveal in any and all material from Rockstar Games.

This was the case for another group of GTA 6 fans, who mistook a retweet from Rockstar’s Twitter account as a tease for the upcoming sequel at first glance.

Reddit user timothybrooks7 made a post on the GTA 6 subreddit with the caption, “Opened my Mailbox to ‘Rockstar games tweeted’ and saw the sky and palm trees and my heart dropped… Then I saw #GTAV.”

The tweet in question was actually a retweet from Rockstar, which came from Twitter user Ramuneoisiii who posted an in-game photo of the Comet S2 in front of a picturesque sunset.

Unfortunately, Twitter’s mobile highlights feature cropped the retweet so that it only showed the sunset and palm trees, which indeed look like they could be part of a promotional teaser image.

As a result, the original poster ended the post with, “I really feel like they’re just toying with us now.”

Other fans are convinced these sorts of posts are intentional from Rockstar. Reddit user Kompletionist said, “It’s no accident, they know exactly what they’re doing.”

“Definitely intentional from Rockstar I’d say, but it’s probably not like they told the guy to take that pic. But with the vice city colors, and 2x VI spelled out, seems like they’re toying with us…” said user LazyDawge.

Whether it was intentional on the developer’s part or not, it seems that fans must still wait patiently for whenever Rockstar inevitably reveals GTA 6 to the public.