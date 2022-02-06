Shroud plays down GTA 6 reveal hype: “It was confirmed anyway!”

Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek has played down the hype surrounding Rockstar Games’ revelation GTA 6 is in development, claiming it may as well had been confirmed because there’s no way they wouldn’t make it.

Rockstar Games finally answered the gaming public’s prayers on February 5 announcing the next installment of the Grand Theft Auto series, GTA 6, was in development.

However, not everyone has bought into the hype.

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel warned hopefuls to curb their expectations about the announcement, claiming its release is likely years away.

Shroud is of the same opinion, too. Instead of making a call about its release date though, he believes it’s common knowledge the game was in development given the success of GTA V and played the whole thing down.

“I like how everybody was talking about what are your thoughts about GTA 6?” he said. “Like, they didn’t know Rockstar was obviously working on a new game. Do you think they’re just sitting there doing nothing and paying employees for fun?

“The fact that they confirmed it and everybody was like ‘oh my god,’ but at the same time, everybody knew. That made no sense to me how everybody was freaking out. But now it’s confirmed? It was confirmed anyway!”

Shroud believes there’s no way a video game publisher would pay employees to do nothing and thinks it’s a no-brainer Rockstar Games would be working on a sequel to their highest-grossing game of all time.

“You didn’t need confirmation of that!” he laughed. “We already had confirmation because we’re not idiots.”

For that reason, he hasn’t bought into the hype. But when the trailer drops, he said it will be a “different story.”

In spite of his views, though, Grand Theft Auto fans have been waiting a long time to hear anything and everything about GTA 6.

The announcement might not have added much, but the biggest takeaway is development is “well underway.” A January 2022 report hinted a March 2024 release was likely, but only time will tell.