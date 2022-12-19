GTA 6 fans on alert after unreleased GTA Online content reveals mysterious new city

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at michael.gwilliam@dexerto.com or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

An unreleased t-shirt in GTA Online featuring an unidentified city has players speculating that it could be connected to GTA 6.

GTA 6 is already the most anticipated game of all time, and fans have been eager for Rockstar to finally unveil the long-awaited title.

While hacks and leaks gave players an early look at the upcoming open-world and Vice City, fans have been excited for Rockstar’s official announcement and the game’s first trailer.

Now, a GTA Online t-shirt has players pondering a link toward GTA 6 and a possible new city that has yet to be explored in the franchise’s history.

GTA Online shirt with unknown city sparks GTA 6 speculation

On Twitter, user ‘ClassiqueGTA’ posted a photo of the unreleased shirt called “Downtown Cab Co. Revere Collar” and noted that it features a modified taxi.

In addition to the cab, however, the city skyline in the background isn’t Los Santos – and players seem to have doubts that it’s Vice City, either.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Like a few people have pointed out, this doesn’t seem to be Vice City either, which am sure is what a lot of people might’ve assume,” a fan remarked. “I wonder if this is just some random skyline or another city set to be featured in GTA VI (like Port Gellhorn).”

“Looks a lot like Vice City, maybe an Easter Egg hint for GTA 6?” theorized another.

“I’d say Vice City, but the mountain?” another confused player commented.

Of course, it’s possible that the city is just a weird-looking version of Los Santos with Mount Chiliad on it, but that hasn’t stopped the discussion from raging on social media.

Whether or not we end up actually getting an additional location to Vice City in GTA 6, however, remains uncertain until Rockstar finally unveils what it’s been working on.