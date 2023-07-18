GTA 6 dev accidentally leaks list of possible new weapons including a chainsaw

A Rockstar Games employee has accidentally leaked their involvement on GTA 6 and revealed an assortment of new details about the upcoming game.

GTA 6 is easily one of the most anticipated games of all time, but Rockstar has remained quite mum on details despite announcing the title was in development.

Although leaks have confirmed a return to Vice City, the introduction of a female protagonist, and a variety of other gameplay updates, fans are still waiting for Rockstar to unveil an official trailer.

As they wait, however, some Rockstar employees have shared their work on GTA VI through LinkedIn and one new update seems to even suggest that the next Grand Theft Auto will see the return of chainsaws.

Rockstar Games employee accidentally leaks GTA 6 details

On LinkedIn, ‘Sayan Saha’ a 2D/UI designer updated his bio to include references to GTA 6 and shared his involvement in the game.

Although he ended up deleting portions about GTA 6, screenshots of the bio prior to its edit have surfaced revealing his work on the game.

Fans are eager for a proper GTA 6 reveal.

According to the bio, he worked on over “500 in-game 2D assets for GTA VI” including over 25 “unique brands.”

Interestingly, his work also includes labels on items and listed off chainsaws, fire extinguishers, electric boards, boat motors, and car engines.

This seems to suggest that GTA 6 will include chainsaws and fire extinguishers as weapons, which could be very fun to wield against NPCs or players in GTA Online 2.

The dev further noted how he worked on signage, generic clutter such as certificates and forms, and items that appear in interior areas.

GTA 6 could be adding a chainsaw weapon.

“All of these were crafted systematically, going from one interior level to another, adding great detail and immersion to GTA VI,” he added.

Hopefully, it won’t be long until players can see these features in action, especially as we inch closer to the rumored 2024 launch of GTA 6.