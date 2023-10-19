GTA 6 trailer may have just leaked ahead of rumored October reveal

The long-awaited GTA 6 trailer might finally arrive later this month according to a leaker who provided some big clues supporting the claim.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of, if not the most, anticipated game of all time – and fans have been waiting years for it to finally be announced. Luckily, it seems like it won’t be much longer.

Rumors of an October 26 reveal have been swirling for weeks now, with Rockstar seemingly teasing GTA VI on social media, but so far, there’s been nothing concrete to show for them… until now.

Normally, a description of a trailer from a random person on Reddit who says their wife works at Rockstar wouldn’t carry much weight, but in this case, they’re backing their claims up with evidence.

GTA 6 trailer details surface as leaker confirms Rockstar ties

In a post on Reddit’s ‘GamingLeaksAndRumours’ subreddit, a new user by the name of ‘FollowTheDamnLeakCJ’ claimed to have information about the upcoming GTA 6 trailer.

According to the user, their wife works at Rockstar and is in a position where she’d been able to see the trailer ahead of time.

Rockstar Games GTA 6 might finally be revealed.

Although the poster was met with doubt at first, they sent “proof” to the moderators who say it helped support the claim.

“It is not definitive, but it is certainly more than other No Source posts. It is a picture of internal communication at Rockstar, implying their wife is in fact an employee,” a mod wrote.

With this info out of the way and some legitimacy established, the post consisted of a pretty large breakdown of the trailer, including its music, which the leaker says is ‘That’s All’ by Genesis.

The trailer itself supposedly consists of protagonists Jason and Lucia getting into typical GTA hijinks, such as a high-speed chase with cops, a shootout at a space station, and some shots of Vice City itself.

It’s not clear yet if a release date will accompany the trailer, but comments from Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick have suggested that GTA VI will launch as early as 2024.

Of course, take all of this with a grain of salt, but it’s looking like Rockstar could finally be ready to officially unveil the game to the world after years of waiting.