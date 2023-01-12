GTA 6 announcement trailer allegedly leaks ahead of official reveal

The long-awaited GTA 6 announcement trailer might finally be coming soon according to a YouTuber who correctly leaked details about one of the game’s main characters.

Rockstar has remained quiet on details about GTA 6 for quite some time. Despite only revealing that development on the game was underway, information about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title has steadily leaked.

Rumors about the game returning to Vice City and featuring a female protagonist were proven to be true after early footage of GTA VI surfaced following a major hack.

Now, with fans anxiously awaiting an official announcement by Rockstar, a potential insider has shared information about what fans can expect to see in the game’s first trailer.

Rockstar Games Fans are anxiously awaiting details about GTA 6.

GTA 6 leak reveals possible trailer details

According to Brazilian YouTuber ‘SanInPlay,’ the upcoming GTA 6 trailer will include some important story details about one of its main characters, Lucia.

In a tweet, San described details from the trailer including dogs playing on a beach, a lizard crossing the street and, most interestingly, Lucia in prison exercising.

Lucia has been confirmed to be one of the two playable protagonists alongside a potential love interest in Jason. A Bloomberg report from July claimed that the duo are influenced heavily by bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde.

As such, it would make sense if she began GTA 6’s story behind bars and had to break out. However, the leaker didn’t elaborate on any additional details.

The big question is, can we trust this leak? Well, prior to the big GTA 6 gameplay hack, San leaked Lucia’s name and correctly said that she is Latina, adding some credibility to these claims.

It’s not clear when this trailer will actually debut, but it’s important to note that Rockstar Games’ parent company, Take-Two Interactive, is scheduled to release its third-quarter earnings call on February 6, 2023.

Will the GTA 6 trailer finally debut before then? We won’t have long to wait and see if this recent leak ends up being true or not.