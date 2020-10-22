 GTA 5 Halloween update patch notes: S80RR, Peyote Plants, $1m free cash
Logo
GTA

GTA 5 Halloween update patch notes: S80RR, Peyote Plants, $1m free cash

Published: 22/Oct/2020 12:30

by Andrew Highton
GTA characters holding weapons in GTA V
Rockstar Games

Share

GTA 5

It’s time for your GTA 5 Halloween update patch notes. For the spooky season, we will see the return of those pesky Peyote Plants, an expensive Casino car you can get for free, limited time game mode cash boosts – and much more! 

It seems like GTA 6 is years away at this point, so these weekly updates for GTA Online will help to keep the game fresh and keep its large player base more than satisfied.

Information for the newest GTA Online update has leaked ahead of time as usual – thanks to Twitter’s TezFunz2 – and it means we can present all the information to you now.

Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s GTA 5 Halloween update patch notes.

GTA Online October 22 update: Patch notes

Casino rewards vehicle

The S80RR in GTA V
Rockstar Games
This sparkling beauty is now yours. Enjoy.

The standout selection of the new content is of course the S80RR. Classed as a ‘Super’ car, this bad boy would normally set you back about $2,500,000.

According to the GTA Wiki website: “The S80RR was designed to do two things. First, to be the predominant endurance racer of its era. Second, to make so few concessions to the physical comfort and psychological wellbeing of the driver that getting as far as the end of your driveway risks multiple organ failure, an irrecoverable nervous breakdown, and absolutely no regrets whatsoever.”

So spin that wheel, and get yourself behind the wheel.

Mission cash rewards, Peyote Plants & free gifts

GTA 5 peyote plants
Rockstar Games
Peyote Plants are back in GTA Online.

It’s 3x GTA$ and RP on Free Roam Events this week. It’s also 3x on these modes:

  • Bunker
  • Diamond
  • Missile Base
  • Slasher
  • Adversary mode
  • Nightclub
  • Popularity

It’s also 2x GTA$ & RP on Halloween-themed Adversary modes, plus Peyote Plants are now available.

There are free log-in rewards as usual with players getting: Orange Dot Tech Mask, Lemon Sports Track Pants, and a Lemon Sports Track Top.

Races/Time Trials

  • Premium Race: Business Trip
  • Time Trial: Fort Zancudo
  • RC Time Trial: Cemetery

Discounts

An RC Tank in GTA V
Rockstar Games
Everyone deserves to have their own personal RC Tank.

Players can look forward to up to 40% off of some rare and exotic vehicles, nightclubs, and renovations to customize them how you want.

  • 40% Off: Nightclubs, RC Tank ($1,365,000)
  • 30% Off: Lurcher ($455,000), Romero Hearse ($31,500), Sanctus ($1,396,500), Reaper ($1,116,500), Nightclub Renovations

These are the same discounts retained from last week’s update at 50% off.

  • Torero
  • Swinger
  • Savestra
  • 190z
  • Stirling GT
  • Rapid GT Classic
  • Mamba
  • Infernus Classic
  • Z-Type
  • Viseris

PS Plus Owners also get their usual $1 million for logging in.

GTA 5 Twitch Prime Gaming rewards

As always, there are some more GTA 5 Twitch Prime Gaming rewards to scoop up this week – including exclusive access to the Vespucci Canals Nightclub.

These can be found in our regularly updated rewards hub guide, so get claiming! These are rotated out regularly so don’t miss your chance to grab them.

Racing

Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 Summer update: New cars, challenges, Forzathon

Published: 22/Oct/2020 11:00

by Kieran Bicknell
Forza Horizon 4 GMC Syclone
Microsoft

Share

Forza Forza Horizon Forza Horizon 4

Series 28 of Forza Horizon 4 landed earlier in October 2020. With October 22 bringing about the shift to the summer season, a whole host of new cars, challenges and series are available to access.

Forza Horizon 4 is the game that keeps on giving, having just had a massive update for Series 28 during October 2020. A plethora of new trucks made themselves known, along with the biggest in-game shift for a long time – the introduction of the ‘Horizon Backstage’ area.

As with any series update, these new features are split across all four seasons, and from 2:30pm UTC today – October 22 – sees the return of the glorious summer season to the Horizon Festival.

Forza Horizon 4
Microsoft
Summer is here, so time to break out the convertibles for a nice, relaxing summer drive.

Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 Summer event cars

The summer season sees the chance to get your hands on a number of ultra-rare and exclusive cars, including the all-new GMC Syclone. The Syclone makes a welcome return to Horizon, and will likely be a firm fan-favorite from the word go.

Below is a list of cars for the summer season, along with details of how to unlock them.

Summer completion bonus cars

Completion Percentage Car Car rarity / traits
50% season completion GMC Syclone New car, Epic, Hard-to-find
80% season completion Renault Clio ’03 Rare, Hard-to-find

Summer seasonal event cars

Event name Event type Car reward Car rarity/traits
Trial by television The Trial Rossion Q1 ’10 Epic, Hard-to-find
Summer games Seasonal playground games Jaguar I-Pace ’18 Epic, Hard-to-find
The best or nothing Season event Mercedes-Benz W154 ’39 Legendary
Muscle beach Season event Hoonigan Corvette “Napalm Nova” ’72 Epic
We are the competition Season event Ferrari 488 Pista ’19 Legendary, Hard-to-find

Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 seasonal events – rewards

Summer sees a number of new and exclusive events for Forza Horizon 4 players. In addition to those above, there are also several other prizes on offer.

Event Name Event Type Reward
Horizon Drag Strip Seasonal PR Stunt (speed trap) Super Wheelspin
Outcrop Crest Seasonal PR Stunt (danger sign) Super Wheelspin
Queen’s Drive Seasonal PR Stunt (speed zone) Super Wheelspin
Quarry cross-country circuit Monthly rivals
Online Adventure Series 28
Season 28 Antiquated Roadshow
YouTube: EverythingGaming
Season 28 Forzathon makes use of the ‘vintage racers’ category.

Forza Horizon 4 Series 28 Summer Forzathon

Forzathon for the summer season runs with the theme “Antiquated Roadshow” and features a number of challenges for any car in the ‘vintage racers’ category.

Weekly challenges unlock as you progress through them, with a total of 4 ‘chapters’ available for completion.

There are also seven ‘daily challenges’ with skill and event objectives to complete. Daily challenges are unlocked with each consecutive day of the season, but do run out over time.

Series 28 Summer weekly challenges

Completion of each weekly challenge earns players 200fp (Forzathon points) to redeem in the Forzathon shop.

Weekly challenge name Challenge requirements
Chapter 1 – ‘Absolutely spiffing’ Own and drive any car from the ‘vintage racer’ category.
Chapter 2 – ‘Jolly good show’ Drift past your opponents while racing in a ‘vintage racer’ to earn 2 showoff skills.
Chapter 3 – ‘Fortune favors the bold’ Earn 12 stars from speed traps in your vintage racer.
Chapter 4 – ‘Laurel wreath’ Earn 3 podium finishes in Road Racing Series events while driving your vintage racer.

Series 28 daily challenges

Completion of each daily challenge earns players 20fp (Forzathon points) to redeem in the Forzathon shop.

Daily challenge name Challenge requirements
#1 Turfed cut Complete a cross country circuit event
#2 A bird in the hand Earn 3 ‘clean racing’ skills
#3 Conkers Earn 1 ‘ultimate wreckage’ skill
#4 Unstoppable Earn 2 stars in total from speed zones
#5 Rubbin’ is racin’ Earn 1 ‘trading paint’ skill
#6 Powerr! Earn 1 ‘awesome speed’ skill
#7 Rampage Earn 2 ‘wreckage’ skills

Series 28 Summer Forzathon shop

The Forzathon Shop for Series 28 summer has not been announced yet, but we will be updating this article once we know more.

More to follow…