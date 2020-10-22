GTA 5 Halloween update patch notes: S80RR, Peyote Plants, $1m free cash

It’s time for your GTA 5 Halloween update patch notes. For the spooky season, we will see the return of those pesky Peyote Plants, an expensive Casino car you can get for free, limited time game mode cash boosts – and much more!

It seems like GTA 6 is years away at this point, so these weekly updates for GTA Online will help to keep the game fresh and keep its large player base more than satisfied.

Information for the newest GTA Online update has leaked ahead of time as usual – thanks to Twitter’s TezFunz2 – and it means we can present all the information to you now.

Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s GTA 5 Halloween update patch notes.

GTA Online October 22 update: Patch notes

Casino rewards vehicle

The standout selection of the new content is of course the S80RR. Classed as a ‘Super’ car, this bad boy would normally set you back about $2,500,000.

Read More: GTA V is channeling Cyberpunk 2077 with this new mod

According to the GTA Wiki website: “The S80RR was designed to do two things. First, to be the predominant endurance racer of its era. Second, to make so few concessions to the physical comfort and psychological wellbeing of the driver that getting as far as the end of your driveway risks multiple organ failure, an irrecoverable nervous breakdown, and absolutely no regrets whatsoever.”

So spin that wheel, and get yourself behind the wheel.

Mission cash rewards, Peyote Plants & free gifts

It’s 3x GTA$ and RP on Free Roam Events this week. It’s also 3x on these modes:

Bunker

Diamond

Missile Base

Slasher

Adversary mode

Nightclub

Popularity

It’s also 2x GTA$ & RP on Halloween-themed Adversary modes, plus Peyote Plants are now available.

There are free log-in rewards as usual with players getting: Orange Dot Tech Mask, Lemon Sports Track Pants, and a Lemon Sports Track Top.

Races/Time Trials

Premium Race : Business Trip

: Business Trip Time Trial : Fort Zancudo

: Fort Zancudo RC Time Trial: Cemetery

Discounts

Players can look forward to up to 40% off of some rare and exotic vehicles, nightclubs, and renovations to customize them how you want.

40% Off: Nightclubs, RC Tank ($1,365,000)

30% Off: Lurcher ($455,000), Romero Hearse ($31,500), Sanctus ($1,396,500), Reaper ($1,116,500), Nightclub Renovations

These are the same discounts retained from last week’s update at 50% off.

Torero

Swinger

Savestra

190z

Stirling GT

Rapid GT Classic

Mamba

Infernus Classic

Z-Type

Viseris

PS Plus Owners also get their usual $1 million for logging in.

GTA 5 Twitch Prime Gaming rewards

As always, there are some more GTA 5 Twitch Prime Gaming rewards to scoop up this week – including exclusive access to the Vespucci Canals Nightclub.

These can be found in our regularly updated rewards hub guide, so get claiming! These are rotated out regularly so don’t miss your chance to grab them.