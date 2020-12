GTA 5 cheat codes: Weapons, vehicles, invincibility & more

Rockstar have added plenty of GTA 5 cheat codes for players to try out during their playthroughs. So, here are all of the cheat codes you’ll need in Grand Theft Auto V.

GTA V has been out for over seven years, but one way of keeping the game fresh is to try out all of the hilarious and entertaining cheat codes that have been added to the game since launch.

Whether you’re looking to give your character invincibility, cause as much trouble without cops chasing you, or simply want to experience the game in slow motion, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

How to use cheat codes in GTA 5

Depending on what device you use to play, there are a few different ways you can use to get your cheat codes to work in GTA V.

For PC players, you will need bring up GTA 5’s console, by hitting the tilde key (~). Then, you will want to enter in any code word in all caps, as written down below, and press Enter to activate them.

For those on consoles, you will need to enter a sequence of buttons in relatively quick succession and you will receive a quick prompt on-screen, letting you know that the cheat is now active.

Alternatively, you can just pull out your phone and dial the number attached to one of the cheat codes, although this might take you a little longer to do.

One cheat that Rockstar has not added into the game is an unlimited money cheat, for obvious reasons, meaning that you will still have to work your way up to buying the best penthouses and more.

It is also worth noting that GTA V’s cheats will temporarily disable all trophy and mission progress during that session, and you will have to start a new session without cheats enabled to continue your progression.

Here are all of the cheat codes available in GTA V.

All cheat codes in GTA V

Raise Wanted Level

PC: FUGITIVE

PS4: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

Xbox One: RB, RB, B, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

Phone: 1-999-3844-8483 [1-999-FUGITIVE]

Lower Wanted Level

PC: LAWYERUP

PS4: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT

Xbox One: RB, RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT

Phone: 1-999-5299-3787 [1-999-LAWYERUP]

Invincibility

PC: PAINKILLER

PS4: RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE

Xbox One: RIGHT, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y

Phone: 1-999-7246-545-537 [1-999-PAINKILLER]

Max Health and Armor

PC: TURTLE

TURTLE PS4: CIRCLE, L1, TRIANGLE, R2, X, SQUARE, CIRCLE, RIGHT, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1

CIRCLE, L1, TRIANGLE, R2, X, SQUARE, CIRCLE, RIGHT, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1 Xbox One: B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, RIGHT, X, LB, LB, LB

B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, RIGHT, X, LB, LB, LB Phone: 1-999-887-853 [1-999-TURTLE]

Run faster

PC: CATCHME

CATCHME PS4: TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L2, L1, SQUARE

TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L2, L1, SQUARE Xbox One: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LT, LB, X

Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LT, LB, X Phone: 1-999-2288-463 [1-999-CATCHME]

Swim faster

PC: GOTGILLS

GOTGILLS PS4: LEFT, LEFT, L1, RIGHT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, L2, RIGHT

LEFT, LEFT, L1, RIGHT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, L2, RIGHT Xbox One: LEFT, LEFT, LB, RIGHT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, LT, RIGHT

LEFT, LEFT, LB, RIGHT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, LT, RIGHT Phone: 1-999-4684-4557 [1-999-GOTGILLS]

Moon gravity jump

PC: FLOATER

FLOATER PS4: LEFT, LEFT, L1, R1, L1, RIGHT, LEFT, L1, LEFT

LEFT, LEFT, L1, R1, L1, RIGHT, LEFT, L1, LEFT Xbox One: LEFT, LEFT, LB, RB, LB, RIGHT, LEFT, LB, LEFT

LEFT, LEFT, LB, RB, LB, RIGHT, LEFT, LB, LEFT Phone: 1-999-356-2837 [1-999-FLOATER]

Slippery tires

PC: SNOWDAY

SNOWDAY PS4: TRIANGLE, R1, R1, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L1

TRIANGLE, R1, R1, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L1 Xbox One: Y, RB, RB, LEFT, RB, LB, RT, LB

Y, RB, RB, LEFT, RB, LB, RT, LB Phone: 1-999-7669-329 [1-999-SNOWDAY]

Get every weapon and ammo

PC: TOOLUP

TOOLUP PS4: TRIANGLE, R2, LEFT, L1, X, RIGHT, TRIANGLE, DOWN, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1

TRIANGLE, R2, LEFT, L1, X, RIGHT, TRIANGLE, DOWN, SQUARE, L1, L1, L1 Xbox One: Y, RT, LEFT, LB, A, RIGHT, Y, DOWN, X, LB, LB, LB

Y, RT, LEFT, LB, A, RIGHT, Y, DOWN, X, LB, LB, LB Phone: 1-999-866-587 [1-999-TOOLUP]

Get a parachute

PC: SKYDIVE

SKYDIVE PS4: LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1

LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1 Xbox One: LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB

LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB Phone: 1-999-759-3483 [1-999-SKYDIVE]

Recharge special ability

PC: POWERUP

POWERUP PS4: X, X, SQUARE, R1, L1, X, RIGHT, LEFT, X

X, X, SQUARE, R1, L1, X, RIGHT, LEFT, X Xbox One: A, A, X, RB, LB, A, RIGHT, LEFT, A

A, A, X, RB, LB, A, RIGHT, LEFT, A Phone: 1-999-769-3787 [1-999-POWERUP]

Deadeye (slowmo aim)

PC: DEADEYE

DEADEYE PS4: SQUARE, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, LEFT, SQUARE, L2, RIGHT, X

SQUARE, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, LEFT, SQUARE, L2, RIGHT, X Xbox One: X, LT, RB, Y, LEFT, X, LT, RIGHT, A

X, LT, RB, Y, LEFT, X, LT, RIGHT, A Phone: 1-999-3323-393 [1-999-DEADEYE]

Exploding punches

PC: HOTHANDS

HOTHANDS PS4: RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE, R1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L2

RIGHT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE, R1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L2 Xbox One: RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT

RIGHT, LEFT, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT Phone: 1-999-4684-2637 [1-999-HOTHANDS]

Explosive ammo

PC: HIGHEX

HIGHEX PS4: RIGHT, SQUARE, X, LEFT, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, L1, L1

RIGHT, SQUARE, X, LEFT, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, L1, L1 Xbox One: RIGHT, X, A, LEFT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, LB, LB

RIGHT, X, A, LEFT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LB, LB, LB Phone: 1-999-444-439 [1-999-HIGHEX]

Flaming ammo

PC: INCENDIARY

INCENDIARY PS4: L1, R1, SQUARE, R1, LEFT, R2, R1, LEFT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L1, L1

L1, R1, SQUARE, R1, LEFT, R2, R1, LEFT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L1, L1 Xbox One: LB, RB, X, RB, LEFT, RT, RB, LEFT, X, RIGHT, LB, LB

LB, RB, X, RB, LEFT, RT, RB, LEFT, X, RIGHT, LB, LB Phone: 1-999-462-363-4279 [1-999-INCENDIARY]

Drunk mode

PC: LIQUOR

LIQUOR PS4: TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, LEFT

TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, LEFT Xbox One: Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, LEFT

Y, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, LEFT Phone: 1-999-547-861 [1-999-LIQUOR]

Spawn in the air

PC: SKYFALL

SKYFALL PS4: L1, L2, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

L1, L2, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT Xbox One: LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT

LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LB, LT, RB, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT Phone: 1-999-759-3255 [1-999-SKYFALL]

Slowmo

PC: SLOWMO

SLOWMO PS4: TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R2, R1

TRIANGLE, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R2, R1 Xbox One: Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, X, RT, RB

Y, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, X, RT, RB Phone: 1-999-756-966 [1-999-SLOWMO]

Cycle the weather

PC: MAKEITRAIN

MAKEITRAIN PS4: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, SQUARE

R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, SQUARE Xbox One: RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X

RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X Phone: 1-999-625-348-7246 [1-999-MAKEITRAIN]

BMX bike spawn

PC: BANDIT

BANDIT PS4: LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, R1, R2

LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, R1, R2 Xbox One: LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, Y, RB, RT

LEFT, LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, Y, RB, RT Phone: 1-999-226-348 [1-999-BANDIT]

Crop duster spawn

PC: FLYSPRAY

FLYSPRAY PS4: RIGHT, LEFT, R1, R1, R1, LEFT, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, X, CIRCLE, L1, L1

RIGHT, LEFT, R1, R1, R1, LEFT, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, X, CIRCLE, L1, L1 Xbox One: RIGHT, LEFT, RB, RB, RB, LEFT, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB

RIGHT, LEFT, RB, RB, RB, LEFT, Y, Y, A, B, LB, LB Phone: 1-999-3597-7729 [1-999-FLYSPRAY]

Rapid GT sports car spawn

PC: RAPIDGT

RAPIDGT PS4: R2, R2, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, CIRCLE, R2

R2, R2, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, CIRCLE, R2 Xbox One: RT, RT, LB, B, RIGHT, LB, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, B, RT

RT, RT, LB, B, RIGHT, LB, RB, RIGHT, LEFT, B, RT Phone: 1-999-727-4348 [1-999-RAPIDGT]

Buzzard helicopter spawn

PC: BUZZOFF

BUZZOFF PS4: CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE

CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE Xbox One: B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y

B, B, LB, B, B, B, LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y Phone: 1-999-2899-633 [1-999-BUZZOFF]

Comet sports car spawn

PC: COMET

COMET PS4: R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, L1, L2, X, X, SQUARE, R1

R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, L1, L2, X, X, SQUARE, R1 Xbox One: RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB

RB, B, RT, RIGHT, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB Phone: 1-999-266-38 [1-999-COMET]

Dirt bike spawn

PC: OFFROAD

OFFROAD PS4: CIRCLE, X, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1

CIRCLE, X, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1 Xbox One: B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB

B, A, LB, B, B, LB, B, RB, RT, LT, LB, LB Phone: 1-999-633-7623 [1-999-OFFROAD]

Golf cart spawn

PC: HOLEIN1

HOLEIN1 PS4: CIRCLE, L1, LEFT, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, X

CIRCLE, L1, LEFT, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, X Xbox One: B, LB, LEFT, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A

B, LB, LEFT, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A Phone: 1-999-4653-461 [1-999-HOLEIN1]

Stunt plane spawn

PC: BRAINSTORM

BRAINSTORM PS4: CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, L1, LEFT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE

CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, L1, LEFT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE Xbox One: B, RIGHT, LB, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, LB, LEFT, LEFT, A, Y

B, RIGHT, LB, LT, LEFT, RB, LB, LB, LEFT, LEFT, A, Y Phone: 1-999-227-678-676 [1-999-BARNSTORM]

Garbage truck spawn

PC: TRASHED

TRASHED PS4: CIRCLE, R1, CIRCLE, R1, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT

CIRCLE, R1, CIRCLE, R1, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT Xbox One: B, RB, B, RB, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT

B, RB, B, RB, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT Phone: 1-999-8727-433 [1-999-TRASHED]

Stretch limo Spawn

PC: VINEWOOD

VINEWOOD PS4: R2, RIGHT, L2, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT

R2, RIGHT, L2, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT Xbox One: RT, RIGHT, LT, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT

RT, RIGHT, LT, LEFT, LEFT, RB, LB, B, RIGHT Phone: 1-999-8463-9663 [1-999-VINEWOOD]

Motorcycle spawn

PS4: R1, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L2, L1, L1

R1, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L2, L1, L1 Xbox One: RB, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LT, LB, LB

RB, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RT, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RIGHT, LT, LB, LB Phone: 1-999-762-538 [1-999-ROCKET]

Dodo seaplane spawn

Phone: 1-999-398-4628 [1-999-EXTINCT]

Kraken submarine spawn

Phone: 1-999-282-2537 [1-999-BUBBLES]

Duke O’Death car spawn

Phone: 1-999-3328-4227 [1-999-DEATHCAR]

Director mode