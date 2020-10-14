Full GTA 6 map reportedly leaked and it's massive - Dexerto

It’s been seven years since the release of Grand Theft Auto 5 and while Rockstar is yet to confirm the next entry in the series, a new map has leaked out and it’s supposedly our most detailed look at GTA 6 to date.

The gaming community has long been waiting with bated breath for any scrap of GTA 6 news. While the developers love to tease, and fan theories are often running wild, nothing has been made official thus far.

We know that Rockstar is taking its time with the next mainline release. Coming off the back of 2018’s Red Dead follow up, the next GTA could still be a few years off. However, that hasn’t stopped new insights from slipping through the cracks.

A handful of earlier leaks have hinted at the location for GTA 6. Now, we may have been given our very first look at the full map for the next-gen title.

Funnily enough, this leak was first shared around in 2018.

A random Twitter account with just a single post has been left inactive since these images were shared online. The original tweet was disregarded for the most part, there was no way to verify these leaks, after all. However, this version of the GTA 6 map has just been thrown back into the spotlight with tons of new details.

A new image of an island popped up on October 9. This newly detailed look just so happens to line up perfectly with part of the original leak from 2018. Every key detail from a lake in the middle to its general size and shape have all held true.

According to the original post that now seems to be on point, this island is just one section of a considerably bigger map. GTA 6 is rumored to feature an expanded version of Vice City along with a ton of new areas to explore.

Miami’s topography lines up almost perfectly with the original leak as well. Indicating that a faithful, yet satirical, reimagining of the state is likely in the works, similar to GTA 5’s rip on Los Angeles with Los Santos.

Obviously, this information should be taken with a grain of salt for the time being; we’re likely still a few years away from GTA 6, so everything could change.

This wouldn’t be the first open-world game from Rockstar to have its final map leak early though. The exact same happened with Red Dead Redemption 2 ahead of its release.

With no official word from the developers, there’s no use holding your breath for any kind of confirmation in the near future. Rockstar often forgoes major gaming industry events in order to reveal and promote their titles on their own time.

It’s likely GTA 6 follows suit and we won’t hear about it until they’re truly ready.

Keep your eyes peeled, however. If a full island has now leaked early, other sections of the map could be on the way too.