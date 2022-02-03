Franklin actor sparks GTA 6 speculation with cryptic new character model reveal

GTA 5 voice actor Shawn Fonteno sparked some major speculation for the next installment in the popular Rockstar franchise after posting a new Franklin character model.

Shawn Fonteno is best known for his role of Franklin Clinton in GTA 5 and made his return to the game in GTA Online’s Contract DLC that took place many years after the events of the story campaign.

Now, he seems to be hinting that something is on the way. Early in February, Fonteno uploaded a mysterious incomplete character model of a young Franklin to his Instagram account with the caption “almost finished.”

As expected, this has resulted in quite a lot of speculation from fans, especially from those desperate for Rockstar to finally announce GTA 6 once and for all.

Advertisement

GTA actor teases new Franklin content

After posting the in-progress character model of a shirtless, young Franklin, fans began wondering what it could be for.

A few of the comments suggested that GTA 6 could see Franklin return while others remarked how it could have something to do with new content in Expanded and Enhanced on next-gen consoles.

“Most likely a DLC hopefully story DLC,” one user commented. “He looks a bit thinner, and overall younger (could be because of the lack of hair). Would be dope if this was a DLC of Franklin when he was younger doing missions with Lamar.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shawn Fonteno (@solo118)

Others reluctantly agreed that Fonteno could be teasing an NFT project, much to the chagrin of anyone expecting big official Rockstar news.

Advertisement

Whatever it ends up being, if the actor’s caption is to be believed, we won’t have long to wait until we find out what he’s been up to.

Until then, the hope for GTA 6 news carries on, especially considering some big discoveries in GTA Trilogy hinting at a return to Vice City for the next installment in the popular series.