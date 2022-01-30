GTA 6 leaker claims to reveal more songs from game’s soundtrack

Fresh leaks about GTA 6 appear to have surfaced, with leakers managing to get their hands on what is supposedly part of the game’s soundtrack.

While the story, characters, and setting are pretty important for any Grand Theft Auto game, so too is the soundtrack. Made up of original composers and radio hits, one quick bar of any recognizable GTA song will have you reminiscing within seconds.

When it comes to GTA 6, details have been thin on the ground. All signs point to a return to Vice City, though it could be a more modernized version, rather than the fan-favorite 80s-themed setting.

Naturally, some Grand Theft Auto fans are eager for Rockstar to add in classic tracks from the original Vice City game, as well as some modern hits from artists such as The Weeknd.

Well, those prayers could be answered as French leaker Matheusvictorbr claims there are over 20 radio stations planned to come in GTA 6 – an increase on the options in GTA 5.

On top of that, they were able to name four songs that are apparently going to be included. They are Odessa by Caribou, Domino Dancing from the Pet Shop Boys, Numb from Rhianna and Eminem, as well as Disparate Youth from Santigold.

Given that the songs are pretty different from each other, they likely make up parts of separate radio stations than being together on one station’s playlist.

"In a fragment of 1 radio, familiar, I discovered 2 songs being them: Domino Dancing – Pet Shop Boys. Odessa – Caribou. In another fragment of an Exclusive radio that I cannot reveal the name, they are: Nonsense Youth – Santigold. Numb – Rihana Feat. Eminem." https://t.co/5chDEWEdBO — GTA 6 NEWS & LEAKS (@NEWSLEAKSGTAS) January 26, 2022

Over the last few years, we have seen a few ‘leaks’ about the game’s soundtrack, so it may be a case of those all being pieced together to make up the complete setlist for GTA 6.

Additionally, it’s widely believed that sorting out radio stations and signing licensing agreements for songs is way down the list of things to do before releasing a new GTA, so, we could finally see a reveal before long – just as some insiders believe.