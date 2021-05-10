Iconic internet memes are being sold for thousands as NFTs - Dexerto

The NFT boom is only just beginning and in the past few weeks some of the internet’s most iconic memes have been raking in thousands of dollars in their NFT format.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are a form of cryptocurrency asset that cannot be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies or spent on goods. They have picked up widespread attention and adoption in 2021, with some selling for millions of dollars.

Influencers such as Tfue and the members of 100 Thieves are all jumping on the hype with some of their own, and now the stars of memes in the internet hall of fame are getting involved too.

Zoë Roth, the subject of the “disaster girl” meme, sold an image of her grinning at a camera in front of a burning building on April 17 for 180 Ether, which is worth around $495,000, to a user called @3FMusic.

In 2007, the image was picked up and repurposed online, and ultimately spread to every corner of the internet, retaining its popularity for more than a decade and up until now.

Chris Crocker, the star of the viral YouTube video “Leave Britney Alone,” also sold the video in which they passionately defended Britney Spears as an NFT for 8.69 ether, which amounts to roughly $41,000. Chris told Business Insider that the money would go towards helping their grandmother and paying for gender transition surgery.

Not only that but “David after dentist,” was also sold. The viral video from 2009 shows a 7-year-old David DeVore Jr. on strong medication after tooth extraction. He asks “is this real life?” before suddenly screaming.

David’s family, working with NFT sales platform Views, closed the auction with a final buying price of 3.30 ETH, which worked out to roughly $11,500.

Now, the creator behind the term “cheugy” has launched the word itself as an NFT and is currently taking bids. It was originally coined by 23-year-old Gaby Rasson who says the word is “used to describe anything that is untrendy, out of date or trying too hard,” and it recently gained huge traction on TikTok.

If it follows the success of the others it could go for thousands, and it certainly won’t be the last with Views planning to sell NFTs related to the Pizza Rat and Neekolul’s Ok Boomer TikTok.