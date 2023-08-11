Rockstar Games ‘supporting’ FiveM GTA RP devs amid GTA 6 Online leaks

Rockstar Games have brought in CFX.re, the devs behind FiveM – the biggest GTA RP platform, amid leaks that GTA 6 might have role-play features.

GTA RP has been around for a few years now, with thousands of players jumping into the GTA 5 multiplayer mode to take on a new identity in different roleplay servers. The popularity of GTA RP has come and gone, but there is a massively dedicated community behind it.

Anyone who wants to be involved with the roleplay servers typically has to go through FiveM. It’s the main host for some of the biggest servers out there – including NoPixel – and while each server has its own team, CFX.re are main ones behind FiveM.

There have also been a number of leaks and claims that the new GTA Online that’ll come with GTA 6 will have it’s own RP elements too. Those rumors will likely only escalate now that Rockstar are ‘supporting’ the FiveM team.

Rockstar partners with GTA RP devs behind FiveM

That’s right, Rockstar have now added the CFX.re team to their stable of developers and are looking to “support” them and the FiveM and RedM platforms moving forward.

“Over the past few years, we’ve watched with excitement as Rockstar’s creative community have found new ways to expand the possibilities of Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2, particularly through the creation of dedicated roleplay servers. As a way to further support those efforts, we recently expanded our policy on mods to officially include those made by the roleplay creative community,” the iconic game devs said.

“By partnering with the Cfx.re team, we will help them find new ways to support this incredible community and improve the services they provide to their developers and players.”

The CFX team stated that their partnership with Rockstar is focused solely on FiveM and RedM, and they’re not involved with GTA 6.

Over the past few months, GTA RP server devs have been urged to remove content like branded cars and clothes that could land them in legal trouble. Now that Rockstar will have somewhat of an official hand in that, expect that to continue.