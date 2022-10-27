Annoying GTA Online agency bug is completely ruining ammo refills

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at [email protected]

GTA Online players have discovered an annoying bug that makes Jay disappear from the Agency, which makes refilling specialized ammo much harder.

Like plenty of other live service games, GTA Online has embraced the spooky spirit with a Halloween 2022 update.

The update brought the new Judgement Day mode along with new vehicles, cosmetics, and in-game deals.

Unfortunately, it seems like the most recent update may have also introduced an annoying bug surrounding the Agency, which has made it much harder to refill ammo.

GTA Online bug causes Jay to disappear

Information about the bug came from a post on the GTA Online subreddit, where one user showed proof that the Requisitions Officer was nowhere to be found at their Agency’s weapon workshop.

“Came to refill my explosive sniper ammo in my agency and the guy is just gone.” For those who may not know, the Requisitions Officer — also known as Jay — is an NPC that lets characters upgrade MK 2 weapons and resupply ammo.

Since players are required to speak with Jay to purchase more MK 2 weapon ammo, his disappearance essentially makes it impossible to restock certain weapon ammo at the Agency’s weapons workshop.

According to other commenters in the thread, this isn’t an isolated glitch. “This happened to me a couple of times today too,” claimed jellyrollsmith.

Thankfully, there are still workarounds for those who’ve also had Jay disappear. Any client that offers the Weapon Workshop upgrade will let players operate the workshop normally.

This includes the Terrorbyte vehicle, with GTA Plus members can get for free this month. The Terrorbyte allows for a Weapon Workshop upgrade, meaning players can purchase the upgrade path and use the workshop from the vehicle.

Additionally, players can use the Mobile Operations Center, the Avenger plane, the Kosatka submarine, or the Arcade.

Still, many players prefer to stay close to their Agency, so this bug certainly gets in the way. Hopefully, Rockstar is able to iron out this issue in a future patch.