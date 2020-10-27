5 things every GTA Online player needs to buy - Dexerto

Grand Theft Auto Online has been around for years, and while some players buy crazy vehicles, homes, and businesses, there are some must-need purchases that some players miss out.

GTA Online is jam-packed with content. From apartments to cars, to airplanes, and even yachts, you can spend your hard-earned, or stolen, money on pretty much whatever you want.

Most players are happy with an apartment, a few cars, and maybe one business so that they can keep the money ticking over, but is there anything that’s considered a must-buy?



Well, we’ve got five things that every GTA Online player should own to at least start up their criminal empire. So, let’s jump right into it.

Apartment: Del Perro Heights or Alta Street Tower

Before you go anywhere in GTA Online, you’re going to need a house. This can be as extravagant as the Diamond Casino penthouse, or as cheap as a small home in the Vinewood Hills.

However, you don’t really want to be buying a small home and then upgrading down the line. You might as well future proof anywhere.

For this, you may as well buy an apartment in either the Del Perro Heights or Alta Street Tower. They’re both around $200,000 and have 10-car garages, so there’s plenty of room for vehicles – and they’re in the heart of Los Santos.

Vehicle: Grotti Turismo R

In terms of a vehicle, it would be easy to point out the MKII Oppressor and say everyone needs one. It’s certainly a nice luxury, but it has a steep price and it isn’t all that cheap to keep stocked up with rockets.

So, we’ve gone with something that is classy to look at and performs well on the road – the Grotti Turismo R. It clocks in at $500,000, so it’s certainly not cheap, but it will show that you’ve made a bit of cash in GTA, and you’re just there to mess around.

Plus, if you decide to enter races, it should give you a chance at winning – provided you don’t come up against a modified Formula One car.

Vehicle: Nightshark

On the flip side of things, if you went to defend yourself from the trolls who buzz around on the MKII Oppressor, you’ll probably want a Nightshark.

The $1,245,000 military vehicle is cheaper than buying a Mobile Operations Center and withstands a similar level of punishment from the hoverbikes rockets. It’s a solid purchase.

Business: Arcade

There are absolutely more lucrative businesses than the arcade, however, they don’t give you access to the Diamond Casino heist. That in itself makes the Arcade a key thing to own in GTA Online.

Now, you don’t have to go all out and buy an arcade in downtown Los Santos. While that might cut the time you spend going back and forth between some key places, it is just ultra-expensive. You can easily get your hands on Pixel Pete’s Arcade in Paleto Bay, and that’ll do the job.

Diamond Casino membership

Last but not least, the cheapest thing on our list – a membership to the Diamond Casino. Yes, technically, everyone is made to sign up to the casino membership when you first enter, but more players might not have signed up.

It’s a simple process, walk into the casino, head to the service desk on the left of the main doors, and hit the sign up button. It’ll barely put a dent in your wallet at first, but you can take home some incredible amounts from the casino itself.

Is there anything, or place in GTA Online that you consider a must-need that we’ve missed out? Let us know over on Twitter – @GTA_intel.