5 things every GTA Online player needs to buy - Dexerto

5 things every GTA Online player needs to buy

Published: 27/Oct/2020 16:16

by Connor Bennett
GTA online character walking around a garage
Rockstar Games

GTA Online

Grand Theft Auto Online has been around for years, and while some players buy crazy vehicles, homes, and businesses, there are some must-need purchases that some players miss out. 

GTA Online is jam-packed with content. From apartments to cars, to airplanes, and even yachts, you can spend your hard-earned, or stolen, money on pretty much whatever you want. 

Most players are happy with an apartment, a few cars, and maybe one business so that they can keep the money ticking over, but is there anything that’s considered a must-buy?

Well, we’ve got five things that every GTA Online player should own to at least start up their criminal empire. So, let’s jump right into it. 

Apartment: Del Perro Heights or Alta Street Tower

Before you go anywhere in GTA Online, you’re going to need a house. This can be as extravagant as the Diamond Casino penthouse, or as cheap as a small home in the Vinewood Hills. 

However, you don’t really want to be buying a small home and then upgrading down the line. You might as well future proof anywhere. 

For this, you may as well buy an apartment in either the Del Perro Heights or Alta Street Tower. They’re both around $200,000 and have 10-car garages, so there’s plenty of room for vehicles – and they’re in the heart of Los Santos. 

Alta Street Tower in GTA Online
Rockstar Games
The Alta Street Tower is one of GTA Online’s cheapest homes.

Vehicle: Grotti Turismo R

In terms of a vehicle, it would be easy to point out the MKII Oppressor and say everyone needs one. It’s certainly a nice luxury, but it has a steep price and it isn’t all that cheap to keep stocked up with rockets. 

So, we’ve gone with something that is classy to look at and performs well on the road – the Grotti Turismo R. It clocks in at $500,000, so it’s certainly not cheap, but it will show that you’ve made a bit of cash in GTA, and you’re just there to mess around.

Plus, if you decide to enter races, it should give you a chance at winning – provided you don’t come up against a modified Formula One car. 

Grotti Turismo R in GTA Online
Rockstar Games
The Grotti Turismo R is a quick, but affordable car in GTA Online.

Vehicle: Nightshark

On the flip side of things, if you went to defend yourself from the trolls who buzz around on the MKII Oppressor, you’ll probably want a Nightshark.

The $1,245,000 military vehicle is cheaper than buying a Mobile Operations Center and withstands a similar level of punishment from the hoverbikes rockets. It’s a solid purchase. 

Rockstar Games
Nightsharks might look like a seriously expensive purchase at first, but it’s well worth trying.

Business: Arcade

There are absolutely more lucrative businesses than the arcade, however, they don’t give you access to the Diamond Casino heist. That in itself makes the Arcade a key thing to own in GTA Online.

Now, you don’t have to go all out and buy an arcade in downtown Los Santos. While that might cut the time you spend going back and forth between some key places, it is just ultra-expensive. You can easily get your hands on Pixel Pete’s Arcade in Paleto Bay, and that’ll do the job. 

Arcade in GTA Online
Rockstar Games
Want to get your hands on an Arcade property in GTA Online? It’s free with Twitch Prime.

Diamond Casino membership

Last but not least, the cheapest thing on our list – a membership to the Diamond Casino. Yes, technically, everyone is made to sign up to the casino membership when you first enter, but more players might not have signed up.

It’s a simple process, walk into the casino, head to the service desk on the left of the main doors, and hit the sign up button. It’ll barely put a dent in your wallet at first, but you can take home some incredible amounts from the casino itself. 

Is there anything, or place in GTA Online that you consider a must-need that we’ve missed out? Let us know over on Twitter – @GTA_intel.

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 players put on notice as big gameplay changes confirmed

Published: 27/Oct/2020 16:17

by Andrew Highton
cyberpunk 2077 gameplay
CD Projekt Red

CyberPunk 2077

CD Projekt Red has opened up on big Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay changes that happened in development, after seeing some fans were concerned it may suffer as a result. However, one developer has moved to reassure them – making a comparison to The Witcher 3. 

After being announced 8 years ago, Cyberpunk has faced an awfully long time in development. It’s not all been continuous though, serious waves only started being made after CD Projekt Red wrapped up the critically-acclaimed The Witcher 3 in 2015.

During that period, Cyberpunk 2077 has slowly been revealed through various trailers and gameplay specials. But it’s only natural that things may not have necessarily made it to the final cut.

So, on Cyberpunk’s official Discord channel, the game’s Senior Level Designer publicly addressed the potential of Cyberpunk 2077 undergoing big gameplay changes.

Guns in Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt Red
Guns definitely haven’t been removed and are still as prevalent as ever.

Cyberpunk 2077 dev explains situation

To reassure fans about the status of the game, one of the game’s developers – Miles Tost – has written a statement regarding the game.

Naturally, fans have been worried about the idea of material being cut and how that might impact things for launch, but he’s swiftly moved to reassure the community.

“We never had dual wielding and I have said my words on techie so often; not sure what else to say about it other than that if you unsure, please wait for reviews, check whoever you trust after it launches and get their input. Not every game is for everyone, we don’t have the power to change that, haha. No one is forcing you to buy the game day one and no one at CDPR wants you to be disappointed with a game you might not enjoy.

“Having said that, on the topic of cut features: cutting features and scope is a very normal part of development. You can witness it so openly with our game, because we happily gave in to community wishes and showed you that 2018 demo. Think about it. The game – 2 years from release.

“Of course, we iterate and change stuff and of course we also will have ideas that sound great on paper but then doesn’t end up working out well in the game with all the other features.”

The game devs have obviously had huge success with their projects in the past. You only have to look at Witcher 3 to know that, and Tost even used that franchise as an example of how things typically evolve during development.

“Witcher 3 we also cut a ton of stuff, but in the end all of it made the game better – now I understand, this is disappointing for everyone when it happens and also difficult to understand without all the context of development environment, but in this case I just kindly ask you for your trust. Just look at stories of so many other games you might enjoy.”

What it means for Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 Ripperdoc
CD Projekt RED
Cyberpunk 2077 comes out this November.

Game development pretty much equates to that of film development, where plenty of film footage ends up on the cutting room floor. It makes sense that not every feature was going to make it into the final game.

A potentially risky comment was suggesting that people wait for reviews before buying the game. But the game has already gone gold anyway, which shows the dedication to the game already. So, perhaps CD Projekt Red isn’t too afraid of that. In general terms, cut content – here and there – won’t make a huge difference to the direction or execution of a AAA game.

We will find out more as we approach that November 19 launch date, but it’s good to see developers take such a transparent approach with the community it seeks to build.