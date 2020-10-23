GTA

Leaked GTA 5 UFO job is finally coming soon

Published: 23/Oct/2020 13:04

by Connor Bennett
YouTube: The Game File Gurus

Share

GTA Online

A leaked GTA Online mission revolving around a new looks UFO finally looks set to be added to the game just inside for Halloween.

In every Grand Theft Auto game, there has some sort of secret that has caused the community to go wild and search for both clues and answers. With GTA V, that has been all about UFOs. 

Advertisement

Players have been searching high and low for some sort of Alien takeover or a controllable UFO, but for the most part, they’ve come up with nothing – bar the floating UFOs that appeared in the early days of the game’s release. 

However, in recent months, players have been able to crack the code on one GTA Online job that revolves around a new look UFO and the Fort Zancudo location.

Advertisement
GTA Series Videos, YouTube
UFOs have been all the rage in GTA.

GTA Online UFO Business Battle mission

The Business Battle, which was uncovered by The Game File Gurus back at the end of August, showed that players would need to head to the hangar in Fort Zancudo and collect spaceship parts. 

Ever since the job was uncovered, players have been asking when it would be released, and it looks like it could be coming soon. On October 22, Rockstar insider TezFun tweeted “Yes, most likely,” in response to a question that asked if the job would be available with the October 29 update.

“It makes sense for them to keep it till next week, to include Oct 31st within the event window,” Tez added, before further noting that the job is still disabled and being “reserved for next week.”

Advertisement

As Tez notes, the Halloween event still has juice left in it since it only went live on October 22, and should run until at least the beginning of November – where there will be another weekly update to bring it to a close.

Should the Business Battle be added, it could be a limited-time one like we’ve seen in the past, so you might have to act fast if you want to get involved. Though, only time will time how long it sticks around. 

FIFA

How to complete FIFA 21 Marquee Matchups SBC Week 4: solutions, cost

Published: 23/Oct/2020 14:43

by Connor Bennett
Graphics: EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

Marquee Matchups are back once again in FIFA 21, with two of Europe’s biggest derbies taking centre stage – Barcelona vs Real Madrid and Schalke vs Borussia Dortmund. 

Ever since the Marquee Matchups SBCs were added to FIFA, they’ve typically focused on the biggest games of the weeks. Though, sometimes like in Week 3, you’ve got to look elsewhere. 

Advertisement

After many clubs across the globe let their players depart for international duty, and the Marquee Matchups focused on four European matchups, club action is back for Week 4 – with the focus on some interesting clashes.

These include the first El Clasico of the season between Barcelona and Real Madrid, as well as the first Revierderby between Schalke and Borussia Dortmund. So, let’s get right into it. 

Advertisement

Barcelona vs Real Madrid

First off, the standout game from this round of Marquee Matchups is undoubtedly the Clasico but don’t worry, you won’t need to give up a Messi, Benzema, Hazard, or Ansu Fati to complete this SBC.

No, instead, you just need a player from either club, as well as some others from La Liga to get you to a squad rating of 75. According to FUTBin, this part of the SBC group will cost between 4,000 and 8,000 coins. 

  • Min #1 player from Barcelona or Real Madrid
  • Min #2 players from La Liga Santander 
  • Max 3 leagues
  • Min 75 Squad Rating 
  • Min 85 Team Chemistry

Schalke vs Borussia Dortmund

Moving on and sticking with the other derby – Schalke and Borussia Dortmund. Again, for this SBC, you’ll need a player from either side.

Advertisement

You’ll also need to use players from at least four different clubs while also achieving a Team Chemistry of at least 80. Again, it’s not too expensive, and should set you back between 5,000 and 9,000 coins if you need to start from scratch.

  • Min #1 player from Schalke or Dortmund
  • Min #4 different clubs
  • Max 3 in same league count
  • Min 75 Squad Rating 
  • Min 80 Team Chemistry

Southampton vs Everton

Aside from those two games, there is also an SBC for the matchup between Everton and Southampton – seeing as the Blues are, as of writing, topping the Premier League table. 

You don’t need players from either side, however, for this one – just players from the Premier League and one other league. Yet, you are limited to a maximum of six players from the same club.

Advertisement

Again, it won’t cost all that much. According to FUTBin estimates, it’ll set you back between 5,000 and 8,000 coins if you need to build the whole thing from scratch.

  • Min #2 players from La Liga Santander 
  • Min #2 leagues
  • Max 6 in players from same club
  • Min 74 Squad Rating 
  • Min 75 Team Chemistry

Galatasary vs Trabzonspor

Last but not least, the final game in this SBC group is a matchup between two Turkish sides – Galatasary and Trabzonspor. For this, you’ll need at least one Turkish player, but he doesn’t have to play for either team.

Advertisement

In addition to one Turkish player, you’ll also need at least eight silver players and a minimum of 75 when it comes to Team Chemistry. Like the other three, its pretty cheap, as FUTBin suggests it’ll cost between 5,000 and 9,000 coins.

  • Min #1 player from Turkey
  • Min #8 Silver players
  • Max 5 nations
  • Min 2 rares
  • Min 75 Team Chemistry

All in all, its another set of Marquee Matchups that aren’t incredibly difficult or expensive to complete, and have some nice rewards in store.

If you manage to grab anything nice from your packs, be sure to let us know by tweeting us @UltimateTeamUK.

More news

   
Advertisement