Leaked GTA 5 UFO job is finally coming soon

A leaked GTA Online mission revolving around a new looks UFO finally looks set to be added to the game just inside for Halloween.

In every Grand Theft Auto game, there has some sort of secret that has caused the community to go wild and search for both clues and answers. With GTA V, that has been all about UFOs.

Players have been searching high and low for some sort of Alien takeover or a controllable UFO, but for the most part, they’ve come up with nothing – bar the floating UFOs that appeared in the early days of the game’s release.

However, in recent months, players have been able to crack the code on one GTA Online job that revolves around a new look UFO and the Fort Zancudo location.

GTA Online UFO Business Battle mission

The Business Battle, which was uncovered by The Game File Gurus back at the end of August, showed that players would need to head to the hangar in Fort Zancudo and collect spaceship parts.

Ever since the job was uncovered, players have been asking when it would be released, and it looks like it could be coming soon. On October 22, Rockstar insider TezFun tweeted “Yes, most likely,” in response to a question that asked if the job would be available with the October 29 update.

“It makes sense for them to keep it till next week, to include Oct 31st within the event window,” Tez added, before further noting that the job is still disabled and being “reserved for next week.”

Yes, most likely.

It wasn't enabled today, even tho the Halloween bonuses are out.

It makes sense for them to keep it till next week, to include Oct 31st within the event window. — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) October 22, 2020

Still disabled, reserved for next week. — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) October 22, 2020

As Tez notes, the Halloween event still has juice left in it since it only went live on October 22, and should run until at least the beginning of November – where there will be another weekly update to bring it to a close.

Should the Business Battle be added, it could be a limited-time one like we’ve seen in the past, so you might have to act fast if you want to get involved. Though, only time will time how long it sticks around.