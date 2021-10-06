How to process ingredients in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact’s cooking system makes preparing the most useful food incredibly easy. If you’re running low on money but still want to enjoy the buffs of your favorite recipes, then all you need to do is turn to ingredient processing.

If you find yourself getting bullied by Teyvat’s menagerie of enemies, then it may be time to start looking for some additional help, and good food may hold the answer to all of your problems. Different recipes provide bonuses to your character, making it easier to handle whatever the world throws at you.

The catch, because there always is one, is that food either needs to be purchased from stores situated across the world or manually collected as you adventure. If you’re making Mondstadt Hashbrowns, for example, you’ll need two Pinecones, a Potato, and Jam.

While you could travel all the way to The Good Hunter in Mondstadt to get your Jam, there is a much easier way to approach the task.

Processing ingredients for recipes in Genshin Impact

Instead of traveling around all the time, you can process your own ingredients absolutely free. In the case of the Jam needed for those hashbrowns, it’ll take 10 minutes to combine the necessary three Sunsettia, two Berries, and Sugar.

To do this, approach a stove or a lit campfire and open up the cooking menu. While it will initially put you on the recipes menu, just click one page over to find the processing menu. You’ll see a number of different ingredients and how long it will take to process them.

While making individual ingredients isn’t super helpful in itself, the value comes from preparing the more complex recipes, like the aforementioned Mondstadt Hashbrown, which in the Delicious form restore 34% Max HP and an additional 1900 HP on top of that.

There are many different ways to apply ingredient processing to your specific needs, so pay attention to the areas where you’re falling short on stats and go out and explore Teyvat with a full belly and a clear mind.