Genshin Impact devs respond to Anniversary Event backlash amid review bombing

After backlash from the Genshin Impact community, developer miHoYo issued a statement on the game’s controversial Anniversary Event and confirmed they have plans for “more celebrations” already in the works.

With a year of content in the books, racking up record-breaking sales numbers along the way, Genshin Impact developer miHoYo revealed their plans to celebrate the title’s success with a special Anniversary Event. Things took a turn, however, after the celebration’s details were revealed.

Fans weren’t pleased with the rewards on offer, and pleaded with miHoYo to bump them up before the Anniversary went live. No changes were made beforehand, which led to even more outrage from the community, who expressed their unhappiness by review bombing the title.

Advertisement

Now, miHoYo has issued a statement to GamesRadar+ addressing the situation. In their response, the developer confirmed they’ve been absorbing the community’s feedback and plan to hold additional events with more rewards as a thank-you gesture to the community.

In their statement, miHoYo first recognized player concerns about the Anniversary Event. “We’ve been paying close attention to [the] feedback regarding Genshin Impact’s first anniversary,” they confirmed.

The developer also hinted at plans to hold additional events in the future, which they emphasized will include better rewards. “We’ve already come up with more celebrations and thank-you gifts to express our gratitude for players’ support.”

Advertisement

Finally, the studio stressed the importance of player feedback on the event, and thanked them for their continued investment: “The feedback from fans [is] really valuable to us, and we wish [everyone] will continue the adventure and collect more cherished memories in Teyvat.”

The Genshin developer’s comments come hot on the heels of widespread demand from their community for better communication from the studio, whom many fans believe could take notes from other devs like Square Enix.

The community also suggested a slew of changes outside of the game’s special events to improve the overall experience and make their time spent in Genshin more rewarding — so it’s possible miHoYo could incorporate some of that feedback into their upcoming events as well.

Advertisement

It remains to be seen exactly what miHoYo has planned for these unspecified celebrations, but it appears they’ve taken player feedback on the Anniversary Event to heart, and have plans to address their concerns in future limited-time updates.