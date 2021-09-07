How to get free Genshin Impact Primogems with simple TikTok trick

Genshin Impact players are always looking for new ways to claim some free Primogems, but this simple TikTok trick will have you farming them in no time.

Genshin Impact Primogems are one of the most sought-after currencies in the game, as they enable players to purchase Intertwined Fates and Acquaint Fates. These Fates are then used to make Wishes on character banners, which give fans the chance to unlock new 4-star and 5-star characters.

Primogems are often given out during new events, daily commissions, and by completing various overworld quests. However, you’ll need a lot of Primos if you wish to add all the latest Inazuma characters to your roster.

While many Genshin Impact players are currently rolling on the new Baal banner, a number of leaks have found that Ganyu, Hu Tao, and Albedo will soon be returning. It certainly looks like it’s going to be a busy few months, so there’s never been a better time to begin saving your hard-earned Primogems.

How to get free Primogems in Genshin Impact

TikTok’ user, genshinimpact.vids, outlined how Genshin Impact players could claim 20 Primogems per day with their simple trick. In order to do this, you’ll need to gain access to the Inazuma region, complete the Seirai Stormchasers world quest, and defeat the Thunder Manifestation.

Once you’ve done all of the above, simply follow the steps outlined below:

Open up your map. Travel over to Asase Shrine (west of Amakumo Peak). Make your way over to the shrine and speak to the black cat. Use a Anemo character to clean up all the dirt piles that surround the shrine. Speak to the cat.

This trick will give you 20 Primogems per day (190 total). Not only is completing this task incredibly easy, but it also doesn’t take long to achieve either.

So, there you have it, a quick TikTok trick that you can use to get some free Primogems in Genshin Impact. Make sure you check out our other guides:

